NFL Roster Cuts 2021: 5 quarterbacks teams can target

After the final list of cuts came through, Cam Newton led the way among quarterbacks who were released today. Many of them were deemed surplus to requirements by the teams they were on, but that does not mean that there are no takers for them in the league.

Quarterbacks are the most in-demand players in the league, so don't be surprised if teams are scrambling to make late moves for most of them. Here's a look at some of the quarterbacks likely to be courting interest.

NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Waived quarterbacks and their best fits

#1 - Cam Newton to Philadelphia Eagles

Let us begin with the big news today. Cam Newton is no longer with the New England Patriots after he was released by the organization. He immediately skews the market for anyone looking for a premium(ish?) quarterback.

.@Patriots have released QB Cam Newton 😱



Mac Jones is QB1.



August 31, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that has been searching for quarterbacks since the beginning of the offseason; desperate enough to think of Deshaun Watson despite credible sexual assault allegations against him.

Cam Newton is a no-brainer for them.

#2 - Garrett Gilbert to New England Patriots

One of the quarterbacks released by the Dallas Cowboys today was Garrett Gilbert. He will look to feature as a backup this season after playing that role with the Cowboys last season.

Luckily for Gilbert, a spot has just opened up on the New England Patriots roster, who should snap him up right away.

.@dallascowboys have released both QBs Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci.



QB Cooper Rush will be the backup to Dak Prescott.



August 31, 2021

#3 - Ben DiNucci to Tennessee Titans

Another quarterback released today by the Dallas Cowboys, Ben DiNucci also featured briefly last season as a backup and performed admirably during the pre-season. After Ryan Tannehill's enforced isolation due to COVID protocols, the Titans may go looking for another quarterback to add depth to the roster. If that's the case, DiNucci is their man.

#4 - Josh Johnson to Miami Dolphins

A veteran released by the New York Jets, Johnson could perform an admirable backup role in Miami. Miami is looking for another quarterback with Deshaun Watson seemingly their first choice. They would do well to avoid all that baggage and bring in Josh Johnson instead.

The Jets have released QB Josh Johnson, per source. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 31, 2021

#5 - Kurt Benkert to Dallas Cowboys

Though Benkert was released by the Green Bay Packers, they are reportedly hoping to re-sign him should no team pick him up.

Nothing new. Head down keep going 🤙🏼

But with the Dallas Cowboys releasing two quarterbacks and memories of their injury-laden 2020 season still fresh in their minds, they could target Kurt Benkert to shore up their QB room.

