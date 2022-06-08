NFL News Roundup: Rodgers definitely finishing career with Packers, Metcalf absent from minicamp, and more - June 7, 2022

Another day in the NFL presents more news and storylines for fans to follow. From players not attending OTA's to players contracting situations, there is full steam ahead towards the new season.

Rodgers to retire from NFL as a Packer

Much was made of Aaron Rodgers and his immediate playing future just a couple of months ago. Now, with that all in the rearview mirror, the 38-year-old is firmly focused on his first season without star receiver Davante Adams.

With his age now becoming a factor, Rodgers was asked on Tuesday by Rob Demovsky if he would retire a Packer after signing a three-year, $150 million deal with the organization. He said:

"Yes, definitely."

The 38-year-old also stated how each season pans out for him will ultimately decide whether he plays on the following year, or retires from the league.

"If you say I'm for sure playing two more, three years, and then you have a magical season that ends with a championship and think that, that might be the best way to ride off, I don't want to commit to something. You say, I'm only playing one more year and you have a bitter taste in your mouth and still got the drive and the passion to play one or two more years, I just don't want to get pigeonholed into it."

Tuesday was Rodgers' first chance to throw to his new group of receivers as the Packers look to the season ahead with superstar Davante Adams on the roster.

DK Metcalf absent from mandatory minicamp

The Seahawks receiver was not at a mandatory minicamp according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, as he looks to secure a new deal with the franchise.

After trading away Russell Wilson, Metcalf clearly wants to be paid and so far, nothing has eventuated. Hence, his glaring absence from minicamp. It is worth noting that the receiver was at the facility for voluntary workouts but has now skipped the mandatory ones as he looks to get a new deal.

Deebo Samuel attends mandatory minicamp after trade request

Deebo Samuel was present for the San Francisco 49ers minicamp but was not a participant. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that the receiver would be present at the team's facility and he was. But Samuel was simply running on a side field, according to Matt Burrows.

Samuel still wants a new deal, but it is unknown if he wants that to be with the 49ers after he requested a trade months ago. Many have stated that Samuel is present at mandatory minicamp simply to avoid fines.

