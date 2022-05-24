NFL Rumor Roundup: Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield update; could Todd Gurley return in 2022?

Welcome to today's NFL Rumor Roundup, where we will try and bring you the latest news and updates surrounding the biggest rumors from the NFL world. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting rumors from around the league. This includes an update on the current situation of quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers and Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns.

Let's take a closer, more detailed look at these situations in the latest NFL Rumor Roundup.

San Francisco 'willing to be flexible' with the trade of QB Jimmy Garoppolo

This has been a difficult situation for some time now, and the 49ers look set to name Trey Lance as their starting quarterback for 2022 in what will be his second season in the NFL. Where does that leave Jimmy Garoppolo? Well, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the 49ers would be willing to restructure his contract so a trade deal will be easier in the future.

Breer said:

"San Francisco, for what it's worth, has had an open line of communication with Garoppolo's camp the last few months, and both sides are willing to be flexible to find the best situation for the 30-year-old."

He continued:

"And that means, if a team's out there wanting to renegotiate the final year of his contract, which has $24.8 million on it (and is not guaranteed), as part of a trade, the opportunity's there to do it, and other teams know it."

It looks highly likely that Garoppolo's stay in San Francisco will come to an end soon. The main issue would be finding a team in the NFL willing to take him out of their hands, as the majority of franchises know who their starter is or have guys already in the building battling for the job.

Cleveland Browns offer to take on a chunk of Baker Mayfield's guaranteed money to facilitate trade

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland seems to be close to the end. The saga has gone on for months and given the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson back in March, it is clear they are wanting to move in a different direction in the quarterback position.

Even with Watson's current legal situation casting doubts over his potential availability for the 2022 NFL season, Cleveland seems to want to move on from Mayfield. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Browns have offered to take on a chunk of his $18.858 million contract to help find a solution.

Breer said:

"I don't think the Browns are holding onto Mayfield as a Watson suspension insurance policy. And I think how they've operated is proof. My understanding is Cleveland's already offered to take on a good chunk of his $18.858 million in guaranteed money for this fall to facilitate a trade. And a trade may have already happened if they were willing to take on more."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield will not be attending the Browns’ voluntary OTA’s that open Tuesday, as expected. Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield will not be attending the Browns’ voluntary OTA’s that open Tuesday, as expected.

Currently, there isn't much demand in the NFL for a quarterback, but as the season approaches, a suitable opportunity may arise for a trade to be negotiated.

Will Todd Gurley return to the NFL in 2022 or at all?

In a recent interview, Todd Gurley opened up about his time away from the league in 2021. His time at the Los Angeles Rams came to an end in 2019, where he was widely considered the best running back in football, so he joined the Atlanta Falcons for one season in 2020.

Speaking about his time away from the NFL in 2021, Gurley said:

"There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there.’”

He did state how happy he was to see his former teammates, including Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, win the Super Bowl in February. He said:

"You always get excited for the guys. It’s never just about you. Yeah, everyone would love a ring. But at the end of the day, it’s about being able to congratulate and then see other guys succeed and being happy for them."

Gurley has joined Fan Controlled Football as part of an ownership group for the Beasts. FCF is an indoor league created in 2017 that is controlled by fans. It would be a shame if we never see Gurley in the NFL again, but he seems happy with life outside of the league.

This concludes today's NFL Rumor Roundup and tomorrow we will have the latest news from around the league.

Edited by John Maxwell