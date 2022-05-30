NFL Rumor Roundup: Baker Mayfield and Colin Kaepernick's future; Antonio Brown dismisses return - 30 May 2022

Welcome to today's NFL Rumor Roundup, where we will bring you the latest news and updates surrounding the biggest rumors from the NFL world. In today's edition, we will look at the futures of quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Colin Kaepernick, as well as an update on Antonio Brown.

Let's take a closer look at those updates, starting in Cleveland with Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland Browns won't cut Baker Mayfield according to NFL insider

According to Mary Kay Cabot, it makes no sense for the Cleveland Browns to cut Baker Mayfield from the roster. Mayfield is under contract through 2022 and is due $18.86 million, fully guaranteed. If he is cut, the Browns will have to pay that amount, whereas if they hold out for a trade, they can expect to pay a reduced amount.

The problem here is that there currently aren't any takers for Mayfield in the league. The Carolina Panthers had an offer for Mayfield rejected around the time of the NFL Draft, and they went ahead and selected rookie quarterback Matt Corral in the third round.

With Deshaun Watson's current legal situation and a potential suspension looming, it makes sense for the Browns to hold on to Mayfield at the moment, but there could be a trade on the horizon.

Colin Kaepernick works out with Raiders; positive but no deal at this time

It was 2016 the last time Colin Kaepernick played in the NFL. Last week, he worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders in an attempt to return to the league, and although he made a positive impression, he won't be offered a deal at this time.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was positive, but there is no deal imminent at this time, via @JFowlerESPN Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was positive, but there is no deal imminent at this time, via @JFowlerESPN.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Kaepernick's:

"Arm strength and conditioning stood out in his workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, but no signing was imminent."

Kaepernick's last visit was in May 2017, when he had discussions with the Seattle Seahawks.

Antonio Brown will not be playing in the NFL in 2022

It may come as no surprise to many that Antonio Brown will not be in the league next year given everything that has happened. Mostly due to Brown's infamous walkoff while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2 against the New York Jets.

Speaking to Fan Controlled Football, Brown said this about his future in the league:

"Obviously we live the game, but you can't play forever. I think I'm a great player that's done everything in the game."

Asked if he'll be back in the NFL in 2022, Brown responded:

"Nah. Don't play yourself looking at me to play."

Many franchises may not have wanted the services of the star wide receiver given his history, but he has possibly taken the decision out of their hands with this announcement. Whether or not he would hold to this if a franchise came knocking is a separate matter.

This concludes today's Rumor Roundup with all the latest and most important rumors and stories from around the league.

