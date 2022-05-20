NFL Rumor Roundup: Seahawks QB situation; Jimmy G's future with 49ers; will Donald retire?

Welcome to today's NFL Rumor Roundup, where we will try and bring you the latest news and updates surrounding the biggest rumors from the NFL world. In today's edition, which is dominated by the NFC West, we will look at some interesting rumors from around the league. This includes the Seattle Seahawks quarterback situation, Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco, and Aaron Donald's potential retirement.

Let's take a closer look at those NFL rumors, starting with the Seahawks.

Who will the Seattle Seahawks start in Week 1 at quarterback?

The Seahawks will not have Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback in Week 1 of 2022, but the person they do name as their starter will be facing up against him. It could be that Drew Lock is named as Seattle's starter and we will have a battle of two quarterbacks facing their old teams.

Lock was part of a trade deal between the two franchises back in March and was thought to be the guy to take over from Wilson under center. However, the Seahawks also re-signed Geno Smith, a backup last season who played four games when Wilson was injured. Could Smith start over Lock in Week 1? That's what Seattle's offensive coordinator has alluded to.

Speaking to The News Tribune, Shane Waldron said:

"Right now, Geno has done such a good job of carrying over. He already had a head start over Drew right there. We have a long time to go. We are just in T-shirts and shorts right now, going against air. We have a long way to go to see where this competition goes."

Will Jimmy Garoppolo remain with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022?

Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in a tough spot in San Francisco. He does have a future in the NFL as a starting quarterback but it seems increasingly likely that Kyle Shanahan will move forward with Trey Lance as the starter - so where does that leave Garoppolo?

According to NBC's Matt Maiocco, Garoppolo will seek to be released from his contract if a trade cannot be sorted. Maiocco said:

"Garoppolo would be well within his rights to ask for his release sooner than later in order to provide him with the best opportunity to land with a team that gives him a better chance at a future beyond the upcoming season."

He concluded by saying:

"Right now, it is difficult to imagine anyone other than Lance as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. He looks like a natural in that role."

Will Aaron Donald retire from the NFL in 2022?

The NFL could lose one of its biggest stars if Aaron Donald does decide to hang up his cleats, which is still a possibility if his salary demands aren't met by the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Sean McVay anticipates Donald will be back to help Los Angeles in their bid to retain their Super Bowl title.

Donald has flirted with retirement in the past and there was a period of uncertainty around his future in the NFL when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in February.

This concludes today's NFL Rumor Roundup with all the latest and most important rumors and stories from around the league.

