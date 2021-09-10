NFL Rumors: 3 Best options for WR Golden Tate 

The NFL season has already begun and there are scores of high quality players looking for their team. Golden Tate is one such prospect who can light up the receiving corps of any team.

The #Giants have begun making cuts, informed WR Golden Tate and LB David Mayo of their releases, source said. No surprise, but now official. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2021

While he is nowhere near his best levels, that saw him selected for the Pro Bowl in 2014, he is still a consistent performer who will be a valuable addition for teams looking to make their offense better.

The former Super Bowl winner also brings the much-needed winning mentality that coaches and front offices seek in players. Here are three teams that should consider making him a part of their plans.

Teams that should sign Golden Tate

#1 - New York Jets

The New York Jets should take the option of letting Golden Tate stay in the same state. While the sentence is quite a mouthful, it makes perfect sense. The receiving corps of the New York Jets needs significant bolstering, especially if they are going to get the best out of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Zach Wilson today was 12 of 23. He was sacked 7 times. Receivers dropped two easy passes. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 18, 2021

Corey Davis is a fine addition to a receiving corps that was one of the poorest last season. But his consistency is in question. Denzel Mims is entering his second season also hoping to improve. But they need someone as their third choice who can bring a proven pedigree and that option could be Golden Tate.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a surefire starter in Michael Thomas. He will start if fit. The problem comes from the personnel around him. Tre'Quan Smith was a good third choice, but question marks remain whether he will step up. Marquez Callaway is inexperienced, and their other choice is Deonte Harris, who is generally a return specialist. The Saints could do with Golden Tate's experience on their roster.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have the same receiving corps as they did last season. It is great for consistency, but not much help considering they did not pull out any trees with their explosiveness previously.

Their best bet is T.Y. Hilton, who has not been a consistent performer in his past years. Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman are also average performers and they need a standout to replace them in critical plays. Golden Tate could be the last piece of the jigsaw puzzle there that will allow new quarterback Carson Wentz to shine.

