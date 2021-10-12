NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Chiefs should pursue

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 season has been a disappointment thus far. Through their first five games, the Chiefs are 2-3 and in last place in their division. Their high-powered and explosive offense hasn't been that since their Week 1 win. But more importantly, their defense has regressed to being amongst the league's worst units.

The Chiefs need help at every level of defense. The defensive line struggles to generate pressure on quarterbacks. Their linebackers are ineffective against both the run and the pass. Outside of Tyrann Mathieu, their secondary gets lost in coverage. Luckily for them, some veteran free agents can help.

3 remaining free agents the Chiefs should pursue.

# 1 – Benardrick McKinney

Benardrick McKinney was a former pro-bowler as recently as 2018. McKinney is a linebacker who could be an immediate impact player on early downs. McKinney's biggest strength is defending the run. The Chiefs have given up 141 rushing yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL.

McKinney is a productive player who has been on the open market longer than expected. McKinney will turn 29 next month and still has good football in him. The Chiefs would be able to get him at a low price for a potentially high reward. McKinney is a good tackler, totaling 100 or more tackles in three of his six seasons.

#2 – Geno Atkins

With Chris Jones playing defensive end, the middle of the Chiefs' pass rush hasn't generated much pressure. The Chiefs are last in the NFL in sacks with seven in five games. Opposing quarterbacks have had all day to throw, which is where Geno Atkins comes in.

PFF @PFF Only two DTs registered 500+ pressures from 2010-20191. Geno Atkins - 577

Atkins may have seen his best days come and go at age 33. But Atkins was one of the premier pass rushers of the 2010's decade. Atkins has 75.5 career sacks and would fill the role Jones had when he played defensive tackle.

Atkins' run defense might be a weakness, but he makes up for it with his pressures. The Chiefs' defense is jeopardizing their Super Bowl hopes, so signing Atkins is attempting to fix that.

#3 – Quinton Dunbar

Credit to Mike Hughes, who has exceeded expectations and been a respectable cornerback for the Chiefs. But in general, the Chiefs cornerbacks have been a disappointment. They've surrendered the fifth-most passing yards per game, which is why they should take a chance on Quinton Dunbar.

PFF @PFF @AdamSchefter Quinton Dunbar's 87.6 grade ranked 2nd among all CBs in 2019. @AdamSchefter Quinton Dunbar's 87.6 grade ranked 2nd among all CBs in 2019. https://t.co/0AhcrhVnCz

Dunbar was sensational in locking down wide receivers in 2019. His play might've fallen off in 2020, but he's only 29 years old and deserves a second chance. Dunbar's historically a good tackler, which is something the Chiefs defense needs. If he can play closer to the level he played at in 2019, the Chiefs' secondary will improve.

