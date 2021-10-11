NFL Rumors: 5 Playoff-caliber teams that need to strengthen roster before trade deadline

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, teams will look to make moves to improve their roster for the back half of the season. Teams with expectations of making the playoffs will analyze their weaknesses and come up with a plan to fix them. One way to do that is by making deals at the trade deadline. The right move can sometimes be the difference between making the playoffs or going home.

NFL Rumors: Contending teams that should be buyers at the trade deadline

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a solid roster from top to bottom. Their one big weakness is in pass defense. They currently rank last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game this year after finishing in the bottom ten last season. They did sign veteran Richard Sherman, but could still use more help on the back end before the trade deadline to complete their roster.

#2 Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers didn't do much in the offseason to address their issues. They are still struggling to stop the opposing rushing attack and could still use another wide receiver. Davante Adams is a superstar but he accounts for almost half of the passing production from Aaron Rodgers. If a defense ever finds a way to shut Adams down, the Packers have nobody else that Rodgers trusts.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS The first 200-yard receiving game of the season --Who else but Davante Adams?◽ 11 catches

◽ 206 rec yards

◽ TDAbsolute MONSTER. The first 200-yard receiving game of the season --Who else but Davante Adams?◽ 11 catches

◽ 206 rec yards

◽ TDAbsolute MONSTER. https://t.co/D9JF65B4Wb

#3 Washington Football Team

The defending NFC East champions, the Washington Football Team, were supposed to have one of the best defenses in the NFL. It has not worked out that way so far this year. They have been absolutely torched by the passing game in their disappointing start. If they want to make another run at the playoffs, they will need to fix this before the trade deadline.

#4 Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have led a great offense while their defense has been way better than expected. The one thing they should address at the trade deadline is the offensive line. Burrow, who was injured last season, has already been sacked 14 times this year.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bengals star QB Joe Burrow, who visited a local hospital last night after a potential throat contusion, checked out fine and should be OK, source said. He was released from the hospital last night. #Bengals star QB Joe Burrow, who visited a local hospital last night after a potential throat contusion, checked out fine and should be OK, source said. He was released from the hospital last night.

#5 Kansas City Chiefs

Defense has been a major issue for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. They rank 31st in total yards allowed per game and 32nd in points allowed per game. Their offense is still one of the best in the NFL but they have a 2-3 record this season. They may have to improve their defense at the trade deadline.

Edited by Henno van Deventer