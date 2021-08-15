NFL Rumors: 3 NFL teams who should take a gamble on RB Derrius Guice despite 6 game suspension

Derrius Guice has had it all: long-term injuries, flashes, and now a six-game suspension. With so many highs and lows in Guice's career, it seems that any interaction with Guice is going to lead to an intense sense of unknown. However, some teams may be willing to brave the unknown in the pursuit of a cheap solution at running back. Here are three teams that may be willing to take the plunge.

Gambling on Derrius Guice

#1 - New York Giants

The New York Giants already have one of the top-ten running backs in the league with Saquon Barkley. However, he's already shown injury problems after missing all of 2020 with a torn ACL. If he gets hurt again in 2021, the Giants only have Davontae Booker to sub in. Broncos fans spent four seasons with Booker and will say that he is a third-string running back, not a bellcow.

Saquon Barkley (and Devontae Booker) in full pads, headed out to practice. pic.twitter.com/sxaGB9v6F7 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 10, 2021

While Booker has some interesting stats (around four yards per carry as a career average), the game film shows that he cannot make the big plays required for starters. By adding Derrius Guice, the Giants would have an insurance policy if anything were to happen to Barkley and the move would push Booker back into a third-string role. Adding Guice to the Giants' roster makes a lot of sense.

#2 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are in the midst of completely rebuilding their offense. They added a bunch of free agents in the offseason and are working through the first steps with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Now is the best time to add Guice to the fluid depth chart and see where he lands. If he plays well, he may be able to eventually earn the starting role. If not, he could slip into a backup role.

At this point, the young running back is a small risk for a high reward for the rebuilding Patriots.

#3 - New York Jets

The Jets' current plan is to roll with Tevin Coleman and rookie Michael Carter as the starter and backup at running back. In Atlanta and San Francisco, Coleman was a backup. His best season was in 2018 when he earned 800 yards and four touchdowns. While those statistics are decent, they happened three years ago and Coleman only earned 600 yards combined in 2019 and 2020.

Put simply, the Jets need more ammo at running back. A backup player and Carter, a fourth-round selection, is not make for a complete locker room. By adding Guice, the Jets could create a chance for a breakout performance from what was once a second-round pick with a bright future.

New York Jets Training Camp

Lastly, the Jets need to do everything they can to help out rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. By holding back, the Jets may be dooming him to the same fate as Sam Darnold.

