NFL Rumors: 3 players Seahawks should trade before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

Thanks to Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks are a good enough team to be an NFC Championship contender.

The quarterback is talented enough to hide most of the Seahawks' problems. With his cylinders up and running, only an elite performance by an opponent will be enough to defeat Seattle.

Hiding the problems, however, is never enough to win the Super Bowl. To win in February, a team must be flawless, and the Seahawks are far from it.

3 Players the Seahawks should pursue before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

#1 – William Jackson III, cornerback, Washington Football Team

NFL @NFL

📱: NFL app William Jackson comes up big for the #WashingtonFootball defense!📺: #LACvsWAS on CBS📱: NFL app William Jackson comes up big for the #WashingtonFootball defense!📺: #LACvsWAS on CBS

📱: NFL app https://t.co/9scRfOg63W

The Seahawks' secondary needs help. The team desperately needs a talented player to complement D.J. Reed, and Washington Football Team's William Jackson III might be the answer.

Last year, Jackson had his second-best season in the NFL. He allowed a 52% pass completion rate to opposition quarterbacks. After five games this year, the cornerback has 15 solo tackles, one interception and allowed only 13 receptions on 28 targets.

Jackson would fit like a glove on a team that needs help in defense.

#2 – Sterling Shepard, wide receiver, New York Giants

Sterling Shepard may play as both split end and flanker, but he shines in the slot position. Because of his size, agility, and ball security, Shepard is a great receiver when playing in traffic. He can outmaneuver linebackers, and he is an attractive option for short passes and small to medium yardage gains, especially on third downs.

The Giants WR characteristics are the complete opposite of Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and rookie D'Wayne Eskridge.

The Seahawks should go after Shepard because he would bring something different to the table, and also because the Giants' season is over, with the rebuilding process still underway.

#3 – Frank Ragnow, center, Detroit Lions

Jeremy Reisman @DetroitOnLion The line of scrimmage on this play was the Lions' 39 yard line.That's Lions center Frank Ragnow. Detroit has some serious athletes on the offensive line. The line of scrimmage on this play was the Lions' 39 yard line.That's Lions center Frank Ragnow. Detroit has some serious athletes on the offensive line. https://t.co/jjDg12X3jY

Frank Ragnow, the Detroit Lions center, is far better than Seahawks starter Ethan Pocic. PFF ranks Ragnow as the third-best C in the NFL, while Pocic is outside the TOP 20 (21st, to be precise).

Another advantage Ragnow has regarding Pocic is that he is not injury prone—the Seahawks C is on IR after suffering a knee injury in Week 1. After five years in the NFL, Pocic only played one complete season back in 2017. Granted, Ragnow had surgery on his toe. Still, after missing only two games and playing through a fractured throat last season, Ragnow showed both a desire to play and that injuries do not sideline him for as long as everybody expects.

The Lions, like the Giants, are also rebuilding. They are not interested in winning now. They want to seed for a future harvest, which is why draft picks are more attractive to the Lions than players at this point.

Edited by Henno van Deventer