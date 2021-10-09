NFL Rumors: 3 potential Russell Wilson replacements the Seahawks should target

The Seattle Seahawks' worst fears have been confirmed. Quarterback Russell Wilson had surgery on his finger following an injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Wilson is expected to be out for at least a month and possibly 6-to-8 weeks.

Should the team take a gamble on a new quarterback while Wilson is out, or would sticking with Geno Smith be the best option in the long haul?

If they go with the former, here are three possible replacements for Wilson:

Russell Wilson replacements: 3 Potential options

#1 - Cam Newton

The perks of being the best free-agent quarterback is that you will become an option for every team that needs one. Newton is healthy and had a great offseason with the New England Patriots. He'll keep the Seahawks' playoff chances alive until Wilson returns from injury.

Wilson's playstyle is unique and only a handful of quarterbacks in the NFL can replicate his impact on the field. But Newton has a strong arm and the ability to scramble and be productive rushing the ball. For a stopgap option, that's as good as it can get.

#2 - Mitchell Trubisky

We know Trubisky isn't good enough to be a franchise quarterback, but he is a fantastic option as a backup.

Trubisky is athletic, can make deep throws, and has enough experience to lead the team during the easier portion of the schedule. He would also come cheap, as he's on a one-year deal worth only $2.5 million with the Buffalo Bills.

#3 - Gardner Minshew

Minshew doesn't have a solid arm to explore deep balls like Wilson, but his intelligence and decision-making are top-notch. If your backup can avoid turnovers, that's a great way to keep your offense going.

Minshew was recently traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for only a sixth-round pick, so his price will be low. He's still on his rookie contract, so the salary cap would easily accommodate him.

The Eagles seem to have found a solution to the quarterback position, with Jalen Hurts as the starter and Joe Flacco as the backup. Philadelphia could recoup a draft pick for Minshew and the Seahawks would have a decent replacement for Wilson.

