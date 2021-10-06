NFL Rumors: 3 QBs that can replace Ben Roethlisberger immediately

Through the first month of the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger are certainly not off to the start they hoped for.

Pittsburgh sits bottom of the AFC North after dropping three of their first four games. What has become a noticeable trend is Roethlisberger's lackluster play. Roethlisberger has struggled to lead the offense as he's had issues throwing the ball down the field, leading the team to rank among the least productive units.

Mike Kennedy @MikeKennedyNFL Lowest graded QBs through Week 4 (PFF):34) Davis Mills, 35.1

33) Ben Roethlisberger, 53.8

32) Trevor Lawrence, 54.0

31) Justin Fields, 57.5

30) Taylor Heinicke, 58.8

29) Jimmy Garoppolo, 60.8

28) Zach Wilson, 61.4

Steelers Trade Rumors: QBs that can replace Ben Roethlisberger

The Steelers rank 27th in overall offense, fifth-worst in points per contest with 16.8, and last with 55.3 rushing yards per game. All of that has cast a strong light on Roethlisberger's long-term future with the franchise.

The 39-year-old is moving through his 18th season, while his struggles could lead him to step into retirement next offseason. If the Steelers move on from a future Hall of Fame quarterback, three other players could step in immediately to lift the franchise forward.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers

The possibility of snagging Rodgers is fresh in Steelers fans' minds after the three-time league MVP guided the Green Bay Packers to a win at Heinz Field in Week 4 action. The star quarterback's future with the Packers remains up in the air.

An interesting exchange between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during Sunday's game only sparked more speculation about the quarterback's possible interest in joining the Steelers. If he is to explore his options after this season, expect the Steelers to be on the list of options.

#2 - Jimmy Garoppolo

Over the last two years, the San Francisco 49ers have wavered in their internal commitment to Garoppolo. The team took that up a notch after moving up in this year's draft to take North Dakota State product Trey Lance.

Since then, the 49ers continue to drop subtle hints that Garoppolo is playing in his final campaign with the franchise. It also doesn't help his situation that the last year of his deal in 2022 holds only a $1.4 million dead cap hit if the team trades or cuts him.

Garoppolo isn't a game-changing talent, but he certainly brings stability, and that's something that the Steelers would undoubtedly embrace.

Houston Shackelford @thats__shack If im @steelers im doing whatever i can to trade for Deshaun Watson tonight & hook him up with Big Ben’s lawyer !! If im @steelers im doing whatever i can to trade for Deshaun Watson tonight & hook him up with Big Ben’s lawyer !!

#3 - Deshaun Watson

At the moment, this may be a long shot for the Steelers, given the current status around Watson's legal issues. He must first work through all these serious matters.

If things work out in Watson's favor, he's the best of these three potential options. The 26-year-old is in the prime of his career and has established himself as one of the game's top quarterbacks. He has shown the ability to lead a team to the playoffs behind his arm.

The price tag will be hefty, but the Steelers would be more than willing to offer an extensive package if it means landing Watson.

