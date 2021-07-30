NFL Free Agency Rumors: 3 QBs Cowboys should look to sign after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive scare in a recent training camp practice when Dak Prescott left with an injury. It was later described as soreness in his arm.

Prescott, via a Cowboys spokesperson, stated that the decision to leave practice was made out of precaution rather than a severe injury. He went on to say he wasn't all that concerned about the injury.

More specific details on the injury were later released by ESPN reporter and Cowboys insider Todd Archer. Prescott, per Archer's sources, suffered a latissimus strain in his right shoulder. It's unclear when Prescott will return to practice. That said, the injury is certainly not long-term.

The Cowboys said the results of Dak Prescott's MRI showed a muscle strain in his right shoulder. He will undergo treatment and evaluated on a day-to-day basis. No word of when he will practice. A source said Prescott has a latissimus strain. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 28, 2021

Even though the Cowboys will eventually get Prescott back out on the field, it's worth considering signing another quarterback while he recovers from his shoulder strain.

Aside from simply signing another quarterback to take reps during training camp while Prescott is out, Dallas should look to sign another quarterback to compete for the backup job. Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci are the current backup quarterbacks on the Cowboys roster. Not exactly the strongest group.

If the Cowboys learned anything last year without Prescott, it's the value of a good backup. Last season they had a veteran in Andy Dalton, but he's now with the Chicago Bears.

The free-agent quarterback market isn't all that great this time of year, but there are still some veterans out there worth giving a shot.

Three QBs the Cowboys should consider for the backup role

#1 - Blake Bortles

Blake Bortles is arguably the best remaining free-agent quarterback. He hasn't started in an NFL game since 2018. He's spent the last couple of years bouncing around the league as a backup. Most notably, Bortles spent some time with the Los Angeles Rams as Jared Goff's backup.

Bortles was also briefly employed by the Green Bay Packers this offseason. The Packers opted to cut Bortles when Aaron Rodgers returned to the team.

Say what you want about Bortles, but unlike some of the other free-agent quarterbacks, he's had legitimate success as an NFL starter. In 2015, Bortles had 4,428 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 310 yards.

Bortles was never able to live up to the hype of being a first-round draft pick. He struggles with accuracy and he turns the ball over frequently.

That said, the Cowboys aren't bringing him in to be a starter. As far as backups go, Bortles still has value. He's a veteran with starting experience and he's got a good arm.

#2 - Brett Hundley

College football fans will remember former UCLA Bruins quarterback Brett Hundley. In three seasons as the Bruins quarterback, Hundley had 9,966 passing yards, 75 passing touchdowns, and only 25 interceptions.

Hundley's remarkable play at UCLA helped him get drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Packers. Since being drafted into the NFL, his career has taken a turn for the worse.

Hundley spent the first three seasons of his career in Green Bay as a backup. He started nine games in the 2017 season due to an injury to Aaron Rodgers. Hundley managed nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Packers' starting quarterback.

After the 2017 season, Hundley signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a back-up to Russell Wilson. Following a year in Seattle, Hundley signed with the Arizona Cardinals and spent the last two seasons.

Hundley may not be a starting-caliber level quarterback, but the Cowboys would be wise to look into signing him as a backup. Hundley has a ton of talent and could be a serviceable quarterback.

#3 - Sean Mannion

Like Hundley, Sean Mannion was drafted in the 2015 NFL draft. Mannion was a third-round pick by the St. Louis Rams.

Mannion spent the first four seasons of his career as a backup for the Rams. In 2019, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings, where he's spent the last two seasons backing up Kirk Cousins. Currently, Mannion remains an unsigned free agent.

Mannion has only started two games in his career. He's unproven in the NFL. That said, all reports indicate he's a good leader in the locker room and has high football IQ.

Having someone like that in the Cowboys quarterback room with Prescott might be of some value. If he has to play in a game, it could get dicey, but he may manage the game well enough to give the Cowboys a chance.

