NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers threatens to boycott Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Rodgers is on his way to a fourth NFL MVP award for his play this season. The Green Bay Packers are 13-3, own the top spot in the NFC, and are Super Bowl favorites, thanks to his play.

Yet the main storyline following Rodgers all season has been his comments about COVID-19 vaccines. He is, himself, unvaccinated and has made numerous comments about how he thinks the NFL's policies on testing are unnecessary.

So far, Rodgers has not made any drastic stand. But could that change?

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Boomer Esiason received an interesting text and shared it on his radio show. It all had to do with what would happen if Rodgers made the Super Bowl.

"Boom, the Rodgers saga continues to get crazier and crazier. I've been told by multiple people in Aaron's direct circle that, if the Packers make the Super Bowl, he will use the week leading up to the Super Bowl to prove a major point. He will threaten the NFL by saying he won't play in the big game or next season, if they don't eliminate some of the COVID-related rules. One big one that upsets him the most is the testing of non-symptomatic players. He's told Jordan Love to be ready. Like you said, he's gotta make it first, but Super Bowl week will be set on fire and send Goodell in a frenzy navigating the situation."

Funhouse @BackAftaThis



#GoPackGo Boomer Esiason received a text from a trusted source which indicates that Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, should the Packers make it that far. Boomer Esiason received a text from a trusted source which indicates that Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, should the Packers make it that far.#GoPackGo https://t.co/8ycIyJzqKN

Esiason claims this is a reputable source of his. So could this actually happen?

Could Aaron Rodgers boycott the Super Bowl?

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

This is quite the bold claim and would be a worldwide story if true. Of course, the Packers need to reach the Super Bowl for this to happen. Yet there are some major questions to answer here.

First, how would his teammates react to such a boycott? The Packers would be in shambles and Jordan Love would be left out to dry, all for Rodgers to prove a point? Fans would likely turn on Rodgers, too, and there would be no shot of him returning next season.

Hunter Baumgardt @hunterbonair



Bottom line...I can't imagine he'd boycott the Super Bowl. End of story. Funhouse @BackAftaThis



#GoPackGo Boomer Esiason received a text from a trusted source which indicates that Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, should the Packers make it that far. Boomer Esiason received a text from a trusted source which indicates that Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, should the Packers make it that far.#GoPackGo https://t.co/8ycIyJzqKN Really wish I could know if this is a real possibility or not. But the media landscape with Rodgers has become many reports that are false and debunked by Aaron himself...so who knows what to do with this.Bottom line...I can't imagine he'd boycott the Super Bowl. End of story. twitter.com/BackAftaThis/s… Really wish I could know if this is a real possibility or not. But the media landscape with Rodgers has become many reports that are false and debunked by Aaron himself...so who knows what to do with this.Bottom line...I can't imagine he'd boycott the Super Bowl. End of story. twitter.com/BackAftaThis/s…

This would, also, damage his legacy and only hurt his pursuit of further NFL greatness. Yes, it could happen in theory. It is just tough to believe a leader like Rodgers would do this after playing the entire season. Such a boycott could have happened during the regular season if Rodgers felt this strongly about the issue.

Or he could have stayed home for weeks after being held out for his positive COVID test. This just seems like odd timing to make a statement.

Rumors are always rampant in the sporting world, and this is no different. But since it exists, it is officially a talking point as the NFL season's big event approaches. Media members will surely ask Rodgers about this, and unless he gives a definitive no, fans will start to get worried.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: "Terrible mistake" - NFL MVP voter who called Aaron Rodgers a jerk apologizes for his comments

Edited by Windy Goodloe