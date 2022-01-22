NFL Rumors: Another AFC team looks to onboard Josh McCown as HC

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown has officially found himself part of the buzz surrounding head coaching vacancies around the league.

The Houston Texans have reportedly interviewed the Texas native to be their next head coach. The Texans fired David Culley late last week after just one season with the team.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Texans completed an interview with Josh McCown for their head coaching position today. The #Texans completed an interview with Josh McCown for their head coaching position today.

Houston also interviewed the former quarterback last year before they hired Culley.

Josh McCown doesn't have any coaching experience in the National Football League, which makes him a wild card. He made his last NFL appearance in 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles, filling in for an injured Carson Wentz down the stretch.

However, it seems that the Houston Texans will not want to make the decision on McCown unless he has been interviewed by another team. The belief here is that it would make their decision more legitimate if another team also considers him.

NFL Rumors: Could the Jacksonville Jaguars hire former QB Josh McCown as their heead coach?

After the Houston Texans interviewed former journeyman quarterback Josh McCown for the second consecutive season, another AFC South team may want to get in the mix.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have also spoken with him this week. The Jaguars, who will get the first overall draft selection for the second consecutive season and parted ways with head coach Urban Meyer, have spent the last few weeks interviewing a significant number of candidates.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL Jacksonville Jaguars have had a conversation this week with retired quarterback Josh McCown this week, according to league sources. McCown, who had a formal interview with the Texans on Thursday, highly regarded for his knowledge of the game, leadership skills and intelligence Jacksonville Jaguars have had a conversation this week with retired quarterback Josh McCown this week, according to league sources. McCown, who had a formal interview with the Texans on Thursday, highly regarded for his knowledge of the game, leadership skills and intelligence

It's unclear what direction the Jaguars will go in when selecting a head coach. Whether it's a veteran or another rookie quarterback has yet to be determined.

The Jaguars are said to have just had a conversation with him and not a formal interview like the Texans did.

But even if the Jacksonville Jaguars decide not to formally interview him, it may give the Houston Texans enough confidence to decide to hire him this season.

But it's also bringing up another conversation about whether it's a good idea to consider or even hire a head coach that has never had any coaching experience.

Although he had a lengthy career as a quarterback in the National Football League, he has never coached at the collegiate or professional level. He has coached at the high school level, but there's an obvious difference from making that jump.

He has played for nine NFL teams from 2002-2019, earning him the journeyman nickname.

With the regular season over and both the Jaguars and Texans in need of a strong head coaching presence, it will be interesting to see if either team decides to hire a first-year head coach.

