NFL Rumors: Insider believes Texans' hire of former NFL journeyman Josh McCown as HC is highly possible

Josh McCown, during his NFL playing career, was best known for being one of the best teachers and mentors in the NFL. McCown spent 16 seasons in the NFL and played for nine different organizations.

But now McCown could be known for something else: being an NFL head coach. McCown has been an assistant offensive coach at Rusk High School in Texas since his retirement after the 2019 season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football Friday that Josh McCown is one of the frontrunners for the Houston Texans' head coaching job.

McCown's extensive history in the league and good relationship with owner Jack Easterby are among the reasons the Texans are heavily considering the 42-year-old. Rapoport pointed out as much in his statement:

“He is a name to watch in Houston," Rapoport said. "We know that because they interviewed him for their vacant head coaching job for the second time. Last year, a little bit of a curiosity. Everybody killed the Texans when they did it, but they did end up hiring David Culley instead, and now Josh McCown is back and certainly, as the Houston Texans go through their relatively under-the-radar head coaching search, this is a name to watch.

"And not only is he someone who I think anyone who has encountered him, probably knew he was going to be a head coach in the NFL, at some point. Didn’t have any experience coaching but has plenty of experience in the quarterback room helping young quarterbacks. He's also close with Jack Easterby. They may go into a little bit of a different direction here when it comes to their coaching search. So I would at least keep an eye on Josh McCown.”

The Texans deserve credit for trying to think outside the box. Rapoport's correct about McCown being talked about as a potential future coach when he played. The Texans interviewing him last season was a sign they were impressed.

Their coaching vacancy likely isn't as appealing to the likes of Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn as it is to the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings, for example. That is particularly true after ownership fired David Culley after just one season.

Josh McCown and the Texans could be a good fit

Josh McCown talks to Sam Darnold on the New York Jets sideline

The idea of Josh McCown being the next Texans coach could work. Culley was a respected coach who spent 26 years in the NFL paying his dues in assistant coaching duties. But he never played in the NFL.

Culley's predecessor, Bill O'Brien, never played in the NFL either. That's not to say you have to be a former player to be a successful head coach. But it certainly doesn't hurt. McCown's understanding of locker rooms from the player's perspective could pay dividends for a young team early in their rebuilding phase.

McCown's lack of coaching experience is the biggest drawback to his candidacy. But it's a risk that could pay off for the Texans.

Mike Tannenbaum @RealTannenbaum My thoughts on the Texans interviewing Josh McCown for their HC opening My thoughts on the Texans interviewing Josh McCown for their HC opening https://t.co/XJ8x5e5PiN

The Texans are looking to accelerate their rebuild, and the first step is hiring the correct head coach. Whether it's Davis Mills or someone else as the quarterback next season, McCown could help them develop hands-on.

Also Read Article Continues below

McCown is admittedly a gamble, but there are worse gambles to take than hiring one of the most beloved and respected players in NFL history.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Piyush Bisht