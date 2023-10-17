NFL Rumors: Bills linked to Tom Brady's former teammate after Damien Harris injury

After Damien Harris' harrowing injury, the Buffalo Bills are eyeing one of Tom Brady's old Tampa Bay allies to bolster their running game.

On Monday, insider Jordan Schultz revealed that Leonard Fournette was planning to visit the Bills in a bid to fill in for Harris while he recuperates from an apparent neck injury that he sustained during their 14-9 defeat of the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. He also noted that there was a good chance that the current free agent would sign a contract after attracting interest from other teams.

Fournette, who won Super Bowl LV with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has not played since he was cut in the offseason at his request, as he explained to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud:

“Winning is everything. That’s all. And in my last three years here, that’s all we’ve done. But since my guy (Brady) left — that’s why I came — so my time here was up.”

What can the Buffalo Bills expect from Damien Harris replacement Leonard Fournette?

As of writing, Leonard Fournette is credited with 4,478 yards and 34 touchdowns on 1,132 carries. According to Bleacher Report's Zach Bachar, his bruising style would be a good fit for a squad that has seen a sizable regression in their ground game.

While James Cook is expected to remain the starter beause of his dynamicism at both rushing and receiving, the former Super Bowl champion could be the Bills' go-to short yardage and redzone option.

Damien Harris released from hospital

Speaking of Damien Harris, he has been released from hospital and is currently recuperating at home.

According to head coach Sean McDermott, the former New England Patriot "seems to be in good spirits" and is doing "as well as can be expected".

Offensive Ken Dorsey also spoke up on Monday:

"You feel so helpless up there, obviously, and you're worried about your guys. Obviously, Damien's such a great player for us and human being, and so it's hard to see something like that happen. So, you feel very helpless and you wanna be down there with them, but they're just hard situations to be in."

The Bills visit the New England Patriots on October 22, but Harris' status for the game remains unknown.