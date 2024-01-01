NFL Rumors: Broncos GM George Paton facing the axe over $245,000,000 Russell Wilson decision

Russell Wilson was traded to Denver before last season and later given a $245 million deal to help lead the team back to the Super Bowl. However, it has been a rough two seasons for the 35-year-old quarterback. Head coach Sean Payton benched him for backup Jarrett Stidham.

Some fans and the media wonder how the move at quarterback was handled. There is plenty of blame to go as Wilson's time in the Mile High City might be all but over. Peter King of NBC Sports cited general manager George Paton potentially being let go over Wilson's benching:

"Players usually go where the money and the opportunity is. The only ramifications here will be the cap money that’s not available in the next two free-agent seasons because of the immense dead-money charges for cutting Wilson. As for Paton, I would think his future is up in the air.

"Sean Payton is the clear power player in the organization right now, and I don’t see that changing unless Jarrett Stidham is awful and/or Russell Wilson goes somewhere and regains his Seattle form of three to five years ago."

In a recent interview, the nine-time Pro Bowler acknowledged the team came to him following their Week Eight against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson explained he was informed he would be benched if he did not push back his injury guarantee in his deal.

This did not go over well with fans and even former players like Antonio Brown, who called out Payton and the team for making the move. Wilson threw for 2,070 yards with 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions in what could be his final season with Denver.

Exploring Russell Wilson's contract and Broncos' cap situation for 2024

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is guaranteed $39 million next year, whether or not he is in a Broncos uniform while carrying a $35.4 million cap hit. Also, another $37 million is guaranteed as his salary in 2025 if he fails to pass a physical on the fifth day of the new league year in March.

Russell Wilson's deal expires in the 2029 season when he turns 40. Denver's 2024 cap situation is not ideal as it stands at -$18.9 million. Whoever is the general manager next year will have to make some moves to get out of the red, as Wilson will account for 14.6 percent of the cap.

Russell Wilson replacements: Who will start for the Broncos in 2024?

Given their cap situation, the options seem limited should Russell Wilson not be the starter in 2024. The first option would be Stidham, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal before this season. He could be the starting quarterback next season.

The team holds a top-15 pick in next year's NFL Draft and could get a franchise signal-caller there. While Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could be out of reach, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. might be available to be selected.

