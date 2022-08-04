NFL Rumors: Broncos accused of tampering to sign Russell Wilson

The Miami Dolphins, Stephen Ross, Russell Wilson, and the Denver Broncos all have one thing in common. Each of these parties have been accused of tampering. Stephen Ross, of course, has been publicly punished for the involvement in an attempt to lure Tom Brady to the team in 2019. Then again, when he landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, one NFL analyst is also accusing the Denver Broncos of privately talking to Russell Wilson into joining their team. Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL analyst Mike Florio lumped the team in while discussing whether other teams have engaged in tampering in the past. Here's how he put it:

"And here's the other side of it, too. Let's not be naive. This isn't the only time this [has happened.] This happens all the time. All sorts of players. You think Russell Wilson and his agent Mark Rogers had no conversations with the Broncos during the 2021 season?"

Lmaoooo I love Keenan Allen so much. Making fun of the Russell Wilson "Broncos Country, let's ride"https://t.co/jnyxbPG2t4

He went on to say the Dolphins didn't get harsh punishment because of other tampering in the past.

"Do you think that didn't happen? I think that's one of the reasons why the punishment of the Dolphins wasn't as much as it should have been."

The Dolphins were fined a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, according to USA Today. Ross was suspended until October and fined $1.5 million.

Russell Wilson's exit

Denver Broncos Introduce Their New Quarterback

When the former Seahawks quarterback went to back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time in franchise history, not many pegged him as someone who would be traded. According to Pro Football Reference, before 2021, the quarterback never had a losing season.

The closest he came was in 2017, when he went 9-7. However, over the next several years, he managed to add one more win to his record each season. In 2018, he went 10-6. In 2019, he went 11-5 and in 2020, he went 12-4. Despite the regular season success, he struggled in the postseason over that span, winning just one playoff game.

With the NFC West getting better by the year, most agree the team ultimately decided it was time to rebuild. They traded Wilson and lost Bobby Wagner to free agency, two of the team's biggest leaders. Wilson landed with the Broncos and Wagner went to the Rams.

At 33 years old, the quarterback could play another 12 years by Brady standards or another solid five years by conventional standards. Will he live up to his longevity hopes and will he rejuvenate a franchise that has been struggling?

