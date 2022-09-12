NFL Rumors: Cowboys to sign Colin Kaepernick to replace injured Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott suffered an injury to the right thumb of his throwing hand during the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is expected to miss at least the next six to eight weeks following surgery, so Cooper Rush is the starting quarterback for the time being.

Several rumors are swirling that the Cowboys could now be in the market to acquire a new quarterback. They need someone to fill in for Prescott as he recovers from his thumb injury. Former NFL player Akbar Gbaja-Biamila claims he knows who that quarterback might be. He has heard from a credible source that the Cowboys could pursue long-time free agent Colin Kaepernick:

"I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin @Kaepernick7 could make his long anticipated return in to the #NFL for the @DallasCowboys"

Akbar Gbajabiamila @Akbar_Gbaja I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin @Kaepernick7 could make his long anticipated return in to the #NFL for the @DallasCowboys. I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin @Kaepernick7 could make his long anticipated return in to the #NFL for the @DallasCowboys. https://t.co/u1u9vlwNao

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He has been trying to make a comeback for several years now. Kaepernick has hosted workouts in an attempt to be signed to a team's roster, but has yet to land a position. Prescott's injury presents a potential opportunity for Kaepernick, as the Cowboys' current options appear extremely limited.

Dak Prescott's outlook for the 2022 NFL season following Week 1 thumb injury

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

It was a rough Sunday night of football for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. They were defeated by the Buccaneers by a 19-3 score in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Prescott couldn't get anything going for the Cowboys offense. They were held scoreless for the rest of the game following a field goal on their opening possession.

Prescott had a particularly bad game within the Cowboys offense, completing less than 50 percent of his passes for 134 yards and an interception. Things took a turn for the worse in the fourth quarter when Prescott appeared to hurt the thumb on his throwing hand.

Dak Prescott left the game early, and it was later announced that he will require surgery to repair his thumb injury. He is expected to miss at least the next six to eight weeks. This is a massive loss for the Cowboys, as Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during his time as their starting quarterback.

Todd Archer @toddarcher Dak Prescott is expected to have surgery Monday on a right thumb injury and miss 6-8 weeks, according to multiple sources. He will meet with the team’s hand specialist on Monday, but sources said he will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint. Dak Prescott is expected to have surgery Monday on a right thumb injury and miss 6-8 weeks, according to multiple sources. He will meet with the team’s hand specialist on Monday, but sources said he will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint.

Dallas are hoping they can remain in playoff contention while Prescott recovers from his injury. Ideally, he could return for the second half of the season and help them make a late push for the postseason.

It won't be easy for the Cowboys, as Cooper Rush is currently in line to take over as their starting quarterback until Prescott's return.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell