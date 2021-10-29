NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson and Texans owner Cal McNair 'hate each other'

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson has yet to find a new franchise ever since expressing his desire to leave the Houston Texans before the 2021 season. The 26-year-old's wish could come true before the 2021 trade deadline, albeit on a bitter note.

In the latest episode of the Toucher & Rich Podcast, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed why Watson's trade has hit a few stumbling blocks despite genuine interest from multiple NFL teams. Breer also stated that Texans CEO Cal McNair and star quarterback Watson were at a crossroads:

“The owner and Watson freaking hate each other. The owner hates Deshaun.”

"The owner and Watson freaking hate each other ... the owner _haaaaates_ Deshaun."

NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins could happen soon

According to the Houston Chronicle, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has given the green light to the Watson trade, but on the condition that the quarterback's legal issues are settled before a deal is completed.

The NFL is currently investigating Watson's sexual assault and misconduct allegations. The quarterback is facing 22 civil suits and ten criminal complaints. The NFL has not suspended Watson, nor has he been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said:

"We don't have the access to that information & pride ourselves on not interfering with it. That process is ongoing. We don't feel we have the necessary information to place him (Watson) on the exempt list."

"Roger Goodell reiterated yesterday that Deshaun Watson is eligible to play.. if he was traded today he'd be eligible to play for his new team tomorrow"

Breer also noted that the NFL's inability to make a stern decision on the ongoing investigation is further fueling the angst between the Texans and the quarterback's camp.

The Dolphins and the Texans have reportedly come to an agreement for Watson, but his off-field issues could yet jeopardize the deal, with the legal problems unlikely to be resolved before the trade deadline on November 2. Watson has yet to play a game this year despite sitting on the Texans' 53-man roster.

Earlier this week, McNair said he was hopeful of a trade for Watson:

"We'll just wait and see. It's a day-to-day thing. Nick (Caserio, Texans GM) is in charge of that, so we'll see how that works out," McNair told Sportstalk 790 in Houston.

In 2020, Watson signed a contract that runs through the 2025 season. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailova is likely to lose his starting position should the Dolphins successfully acquire Watson before the trade deadline.

Despite being at loggerheads with McNair, Watson has been present at practice since training camp. But head coach David Culley decided to bench the veteran quarterback through the first eight weeks. In his absence, the Texans started with Tyrod Taylor as their No. 1 quarterback alongside rookie Davis Mills.

