NFL Rumors: Ex league executive urges Jerry Jones to make blockbuster trade for Sean Payton

A former NFL executive wants Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to trade for New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for a chance at another Super Bowl.

On The GM Shuffle podcast, Michael Lombardi recommends Jones make a big-time trade for Payton, explaining how the owner could relent control to the Saints coach (and Jones’ age):

“I think it’s hard for Jerry, right? Because if you bring Sean in you gotta give up control. It was hard for him to do it with Parcells, but he needed a stadium, right? Jerry needed a stadium. He needed to build that, and Parcells helped him build that. Parcells helped him get that thing… But Jerry’s 79 years old, right? At some point, you gotta say to yourself, ‘I want to win another one. I gotta win one.’ And I think that phone call to Sean Payton would be the best thing he could do. Whether he does it or not, that remains to be seen.

Before being hired by New Orleans in 2006, Payton was the assistant head coach and quarterback coach for three years (2003-2005) in Dallas. He coached under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells.

Payton has a record of 152-89 in his 15 years as head coach of New Orleans with nine playoff appearances, including the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl in the 2009 season.

He is the winningest coach in Saints history and has coached in the most playoff games in team history (17). But would Jones entertain the notion of trading for Payton?

NFL Rumors: Should Jones consider trading for Payton?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Trading for a head coach is not unprecedented. In 2002, the late Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis traded Jon Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Raiders got two first-round picks, two second picks, and eight million dollars from Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl that season.

Bill Belichick was traded to the New England Patriots from the New York Jets in 2000. Belichick was to succeed Parcells as Jets head coach but resigned three days afterwards to take the Patriots job.

New England gave their first-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft and fourth- and seventh-round picks in the 2001 Draft to New York. New York gave New England a fifth-round pick in the 2001 Draft and a seventh-rounder in the 2002 Draft.

Despite it being a longshot, would Jerry move on from current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and replace him with Payton? Stay tuned in to find out.

