NFL Rumors: Giants have 4 potential HCs after hiring new GM Joe Schoen

The New York Giants are seeking a fresh start in 2022. That means a new head coach and a new general manager.

The franchise got one of those positions filled Friday by hiring now former Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen to lead the front office.

Schoen shows up and has to immediately start working on finding the next head coach. NFL insider Peter Schrager has identified four favorites to get the job under Schoen.

Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier, Brian Flores, and Dan Quinn are all listed as the favorites to become the next head coach of the Giants. Each one makes sense for certain reasons.

NFL Rumors: Giants have their pick of top head coaching candidates

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Daboll and Frazier are obvious matches because they are the current coordinators in Buffalo. Daboll leads the offense and Frazier leads the defense for a Bills team trying to reach the Super Bowl.

They have both built the team up under Bills head coach Sean McDermott and it only makes sense they are top head coaching candidates. If a team undergoes such a great turnaround, a ton of credit goes to the coaching staff.

That is also why Schoen is in charge of his own team after several years under Brandon Beane in Buffalo.

Flores is a top candidate for obvious reasons. He was surprisingly fired by the Miami Dolphins after back-to-back winning seasons with relationship-building, or lack thereof, at the heart of the problem.

He is a surprise candidate and it's possible a few teams, like the Giants, moved on from their head coach in order to land Flores.

The former head coach is a Brooklyn native and the Giants can welcome him home with a shot to lead the franchise in a new direction. Sometimes a homecoming can outweigh other factors presented by other suitors out there.

Then there is Quinn. He took the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl as their head coach during the 2016 season and just recently made the Dallas Cowboys defense look elite. He spent a year in Dallas and it was clear early on he could likely be a head coach somewhere in 2022.

He has a Super Bowl title to his name as defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks and wherever he goes, his players seem to thrive. The spectacular performances of Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons in 2021 only boosts his case and should have players wanting to play for him.

Daboll and Frazier would be easy hires for Schoen. He has history with them and it's not like the interview process for either would involve much of either side getting to know the other.

Flores may be the flashiest hire and carries the homecoming storyline along with it. But Quinn has the best resume of all and has his pick of jobs this offseason.

Whether he wants to coach the lowly Giants may be the one factor that is more important than anything else.

