NFL Rumors: Insider provides new insight into potential Rob Gronkowski return

Rob Gronkowski called it quits from the NFL for the second time this past offseason. He had initially retired before being coaxed out by Tom Brady, his longtime teammate and friend. Gronkowski never played a season without the legendary quarterback.

Brady also retired in the offseason but returned after just 40 days. As the future Hall of Fame tight end is 33 years old and has come out of retirement once already, it wouldn't be a surprise if he did so once again. Whenever an NFL legend retires, there are always rumors that they'll change their minds.

According to ESPN analyst Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't expecting their former tight end to suit up for them this year. Schefter stated that the team once believed that if they were in the playoff hunt, Brady could convince his friend to join them. However, they no longer believe this is an option.

If Gronkowski were to return, the circumstances would have to be beyond perfect to make his return worth his while. Right now, it doesn't seem like those circumstances are possible.

The Buccaneers are Super Bowl contenders, but that doesn't seem to be enough to make him think twice about his retirement decision.

Who will replace Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay?

With the former All-Pro tight end gone, the Buccaneers have a large hole to fill. Brady believes it's a hole that can't be filled. Rob Gronkowski's kind of production alone is hard to replicate.

For now, the Buccaneers will turn to Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph. This is not a bad tight end room by any means, but it won't be what it was last year. Rudolph is a two-time Pro Bowler, so there's good reason to think he'll have a good season with Brady throwing him the ball.

Tampa Bay have added some quality depth to their receiver room this offseason. They already had Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but have also signed veterans Russell Gage and Julio Jones to back them up. Realistically, it seems that the Buccaneers have enough weapons to hit the ground running.

The Buccaneers begin their season against the Dallas Cowboys. Soon enough NFL fans will see how they have adjusted to life after Rob Gronkowski.

