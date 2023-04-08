Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed five games last season when he fractured his thumb in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush stepped up and started the next five games in Prescott's absence. He went 4-1, completing 94 out of 162 passes while throwing for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He kept Dallas alive in the race for the NFC East title with some good performances. Rush became an unrestricted free agent this off-season but re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys on a two-year deal worth $6 million. The deal included a $1.25 million signing bonus.

According to ESPN reporter Todd Archer, Rush had interest from an AFC powerhouse. The Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly ready to fly Rush in for a visit right before he agreed to terms with Dallas.

“After going 4-1 last season as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback while Dak Prescott recovered from thumb surgery, Rush was a hot commodity in free agency," Archer reported. "He was flying to Las Vegas that day to meet with the Raiders, and the Cincinnati Bengals also expressed interest and hoped to set up a visit."

The Raiders also expressed interest in acquiring Rush as a backup.

Despite re-signing Rush, the Cowboys could still draft a quarterback. They've had visits from TCU's Max Duggan, Houston’s Clayton Tune and Missouri State’s Jason Shelley II.

Dak Prescott needs to step up this season for Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Last season, Dak Prescott led the league in interceptions despite missing five games. His 15 interceptions were the joint highest in the NFL along with Derek Carr.

In the divsional round vs. San Franciso 49ers, Prescott threw for just 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Dallas lost pass-catchers Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz but added wide receiver Brandin Cooks this off-season. They also released Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott will have to take the next step if he wants to be viewed as the Cowboys' franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. He has a postseason record of 2-4 and has never made it to the NFC Championship.

