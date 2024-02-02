NFL Rumors: Mike Evans expected to get around $30,000,000 annual salary with new contract in free agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans will be a Hall of Famer when his NFL career ends, but for now, he is hitting the free agency market. The veteran wide receiver has proven to be one of the top options at the position since stepping on an NFL field. He just concluded his 10th season in the league, all with the Buccaneers, but could be in a new uniform in 2024.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, Evans is expecting to see a salary offer between $25 to $30 million. His numbers have shown that he is worth every single penny. The five-time Pro Bowler has reached 1,000+ yards in all 10 seasons of his career, with 10+ touchdowns in five.

Mike Evans is third among active players in receiving yards (11,680) and is second to Davante Adams in touchdowns with 94. Evans could have a similar deal that Adams signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2022 this offseason. The Raiders star inked a five-year, $140 million contract at the same age Evans is now: 31.

What makes the $30 million projection fascinating is only one wideout had an average annual value that matched this figure in 2023: Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

Several playoff-contending teams might pursue the Super Bowl winner, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, who have lacked a true No. 1 receiver since Hill's departure. Evans would be an immediate upgrade to help Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense next season.

Another team could be the Detroit Lions, who would team up with Amon-Ra St. Brown and that high-scoring offense. A hometown return could be in order with the Houston Texans. Mike Evans is from Texas and played collegially at Texas A&M. Nonetheless, expect teams to line up their best offers to an impact player like Evans.

How much did Mike Evans make last season with the Buccaneers?

In 2023, Evans was in the top 20 when it came to AAV at $16.5 million and fifth in base salary at $13 million. He was not the highest-paid receiver on Tampa Bay last season as Chris Godwin had an AAV of $20 million, tied for 11th amongst wideouts.

There is also the likelihood that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could re-sign him and possibly exceed Godwin's AAV. Time will tell if that could happen, and Mike Evans will finish his career with the Buccaneers.