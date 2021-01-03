NFL Rumors: New York Jets to fire head coach Adam Gase after Week 17 game

New York Jets fans will finally be relieved after reports have surfaced that head coach Adam Gase will be fired after the team's season finale game.

The #Jets are expected to part ways with coach Adam Gase following the game on Sunday, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Expect a thorough and lengthy search. Our story: https://t.co/HnEgz440BV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2021

The head coach who was called an "offensive mastermind" by Jets CEO Christopher Johnson, will now be fired after leading the team to what could be a 2-14 or 3-13 record.

Gase has been the head coach of the Jets since 2019 and was hired after being fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons with the team. In his first season with the Dolphins, Gase had a 10-6 record and led the team to the wildcard games in 2016, only to lose against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The hiring of Gase was a rather questionable one from the beginning, considering the downfall that occurred after the 2016 season with the Dolphins. The Dolphins would end up going 6-10 and 7-9 for the next two seasons.

In his first season with the Jets, Gase went 7-9, which was a rather familiar record. Jets fans called for him to be fired from the start of the 2020 season, but the wish was unfortunately not granted. It seemed as if the team was openly tanking to get the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, in hopes of getting Clemson's star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

New York Jets' failure in tanking could be the reason for firing Adam Gase

With Lawrence essentially out of reach for the Jets organization, (which has now clinched the second-overall pick in the draft) could it have been that the Jets fired Gase because of their inability to tank properly for the first-overall pick?

It could be quite possible, though the organization should not overlook current starting QB Sam Darnold. Considering the lack of a star receiver, several injuries to the offensive line, and no legitimate run game, Darnold should not be considered the problem.

That's Sam Darnold trucking former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith. pic.twitter.com/qbNrqksFA6 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2020

Rather the management and coaching should be at fault for the lack of any offensive moment this season. But the Nee York Jets could well be under new management this coming offseason with plenty of cap space.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what the Jets do for the head coaching position. As for Gase, he could end up as a coordinator on some NFL team. But for now, it is unclear if he still has plans to pursue a coaching job in the league.