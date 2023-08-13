NFL Rumors: Nick Bosa could lose $992,166 for not playing in pre-season game vs Raiders amid contract standoff with 49ers

Nick Bosa has been away from the San Francisco 49ers for a while, but missing the mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp was something expected - even by the front office itself. But things could get more serious now.

Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk points out that, by missing the Preseason Week 1 game between the 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Bosa is set to lose almost a million dollars due to fines being imposed on him. Unlike fines for missing mandatory minicamp and training camp practices, these fines could be voided by the team once he returns.

The star defender has been out as he's seeking a new contract with the team. With only one year left on his rookie deal, which is around $18 million due to the fifth-year option, Nick Bosa wants to reset the market and sign a deal for around $30 million, making him the NFL's highest-paid edge defender and close to Aaron Donald's mega contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Bosa holdout: San Francisco 49ers defender set to receive multiple fines

There are no concerns regarding Bosa's current absence from the team as he seeks a new deal. Not only this was something expected by the franchise, but he's also a player that's technically sound who can work out by himself - everyone knows that, once he settles for a new deal, he'll quickly be at his imperious best.

He wants to earn as much money as he can, and with good reason. He has been in the NFL for four years, has gotten himself a Defensive Player of the Year award, and will be only 25 when the season starts. Nick Bosa is the type of player you want to build your defense around, and he knows how much he's worth.

Bosa is the complete package for the San Francisco 49ers. Not only he's a monster pressuring opposing quarterbacks and rushing the passer, but he can also defend the running game with ease due to his excellent technique. He's not overly reliable on his athleticism like Myles Garrett, but he does everything with ease.