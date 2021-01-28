NFL Rumors: Predicting Dak Prescott's NFL future

In Week 5 of the NFL Season the whole Dallas Cowboys fan base stood still and went silent as the medical staff helped Dak Prescott on the cart. It was so silent in AT&T Stadium that fans watching at home could hear a pin drop. Both New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys' players went to a knee hoping Prescott would be okay.

Dak Prescott would suffer an ankle injury that would require extensive surgery. The injury was so bad that they operated on the Cowboys quarterback that same night. Dallas would get the news that Prescott would not play another snap in the 2020 NFL Season.

Dallas Cowboys would turn to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton but would go through three different quarterbacks in 2020. This was not the issue for Dak Prescott or the Dallas Cowboys. The problem was that Dak was playing under the franchise tag and a long-term deal had not been completed.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys would get a good tongue lashing from ESPN reporter Stephen A. Smith. Smith would lash out on the Cowboys because Dak's injury happened and he had no security with his contract. There was no securities for the future of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback in Dallas.

With the way the 2020 NFL Season played out and the struggles Dallas had at the quarterback position it would seem like the Cowboys need Dak. Jerry Jones is very hard headed and will want the deal to go his way. That brings the question of what is the future of Dak Prescott in the NFL?

NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys must sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal in the 2021 NFL Off-Season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shows off his athletic ability

Before exiting the Week 5 game against the New York Giants. Dak Prescott was having an MVP like season for the Dallas Cowboys. He would put up numbers that were almost unheard of through five weeks in the 2020 NFL Season. Lets take a look at Dak Prescott's 2020 NFL Season stats before his injury.

Dak Prescott's 2020 NFL Season Passing Stats through Week 5:

Advertisement

-- Completions: 151

-- Attempts: 222

-- Completion Percentage: 68%

-- Passing yards: 1,856 yards

-- Touchdowns: 9

-- Interceptions: 4

Dak was putting on a show to prove that the Cowboys need to sign him to a long-term deal. He was also showing Jerry Jones that he was worth every penny that he was asking for in his contract. Prescott would also contribute to the Cowboys run game.

#CowboysNation

I keep checking phone daily through out the day to see Breaking news that @dak has agreed to new 4yr extension with our Cowboys! pic.twitter.com/1N6Hop3Eg0 — Jeff Cowboys and A's fan since '70' (@Frstn20) January 21, 2021

Dak Prescott recorded 18 rushing attempts for 93 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. Prescott would miss 11 games for the Dallas Cowboys and finished fourth in rushing yards and third in rushing touchdowns. He sat and watched the Cowboys go through three different starting quarterbacks since being injured.

As of right now Dak Prescott is playing under the franchise tag that is worth $31.4 million for one year. If the Cowboys cannot resign Dak he will be an unrestricted free agent and available to 31 other NFL franchises. This is something Dallas cannot let happen.

Advertisement

According to spotrac.com Dak Prescott has a market value of 4-years, $147.2 million. This would give Prescott a average salary of $36.8 million over four years. Not to mention with a lot of NFL teams looking for their next franchise quarterback, Dak will not be available long during free agency.

Can President Biden sign an executive order requiring the Dallas Cowboys to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/YvMGyVbuxT — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 21, 2021

Dallas Cowboys need to swallow their pride and sign Prescott to the contract he wants because he is worth it. For the first time in Jerry Jones' career as the owner of the Cowboys he needs to think about the team and not himself. The smart choice for the Cowboys is to sign Dak Prescott to what he is worth, the four-years $147.2 million dollar contract.