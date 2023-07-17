NFL Rumors: Saquon Barkley and Giants 'still not close to a long-term agreement' ahead of Monday's deadline

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants might not reach a deal until the deadline for the franchise tag comes up. The two sides are too far apart on the numbers for a contract extension for the running back, who received the $10.1 million tag in March but has not signed yet.

If the two sides can't come up with a deal, Barkley will either play under the franchise tag once he signs or he'll sit out for the entire 2023 season and become a free agent in 2024. It's unclear what will be his next steps if they can't reach a surprise deal before the deadline.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Sources: #Giants and RB Saquon Barkley are still not close to a long-term agreement. Sides are still talking, but there’s work to do in order to reach the finish line. Deadline is at 4pm.

Considering only base salary, Barkley's franchise tag number is the third-highest in the league, joined by Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys - all players who also received the franchise tag. Only Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry have a higher base salary.

Saquon Barkley holdout: Giants running back missed mandatory minicamp

The fact that he didn't sign his franchise tag in March was already worrisome for the team, but a June interview made things even worse for the Giants.

Saquon threatened to hold out in the 2023 season if the two sides couldn't find an agreement, just like Le'Veon Bell did in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

"I think that's a conversation," he said. "Like you said, that's a card I could play. That comes up in conversation if something don't get done by July 17. ... We got a little bit of time in between there. When that date comes up, then I'll have to sit down with my team, sit down with my family and make decisions. See what we're going to do. What's the next game plan? What's the next move?"

The Giants hold all the leverage, and Saquon knows it. Even if they consider him an important part of the roster, there's little he can do because the market isn't going to be kind for any running back.

A season that could be promising for the team has a real chance to start without one of their best players. The Giants are not going to pay Barkley as much as he wants, but they would love to have him regardless.

