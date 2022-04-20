NFL Rumors: Sean Payton provides clarity on rumors of him and Tom Brady joining Dolphins

Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a brief 41-day retirement has brought with it rumors of another planned venture that did not come to fruition.

There have been rumors that linked Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton with jobs in the Miami Dolphins front office.

Pro Football Talk reported that those plans did not happen because of the racial discrimination lawsuit from former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on February 1. This was also incidentally the day the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced to the world that he would be retiring from the NFL.

NFL Rumors: Were Tom Brady and Sean Payton interested in joining the Miami Dolphins?

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Reporters recently caught up with Payton at the Zurich Classic celebrity shootout. Here is what he acknowledged regarding the rumors of him and Brady wanting to join forces in Miami:

“I have no clue about the Tampa Bay, Miami Dolphins,Tom Brady rumors. My understanding is that there (was) a request put in or that the intermediaries talked about. I’m like the rest of you. I heard that story.”

He added:

“If I was ready to coach this year, I would have stayed in New Orleans. And so, it’s nice to have someone interested and, yeah, that’s about it. Look, our focus on Tom Brady has been (about) beating him, not joining him.”

Many believe that the rumors are true but that there was another plan within the plan. There was also speculation that the three-time NFL MVP would find his way to quarterbacking the team while Payton ended up on the sidelines as coach.

While one can never be sure of what is real and what is not, we will have to take the 58-year-old's word at this point.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers and is preparing for his 23rd season in the NFL. He will also team up with Aaron Rodgers to take on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in Capital One's "The Match" golf exhibition, which will take place on June 1.

Tom Brady @TomBrady



is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it… #CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/3ByQqBkIJR

"The Match" will look to capitalize on having four of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today on the golf links for the world to see. Brady is also taking advantage of the exhibition contest by releasing golf apparel for his BradyBrand line of clothing.

Stay tuned to find out how TB12 does in the golf exhibition as well as the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

