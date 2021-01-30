NFL Rumors: Steeler QB Ben Roethlisberger willing to work with team on $41.2 million cap hit

As of right now the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger holds a $41.2 million cap hit for the 2021 NFL Season. With the salary cap taking a hit due to COVID-19 the Steelers are limited on free agency. Roethlisberger told The Athletic that he does not care about his pay at all this year.

Roethlisberger is willing to take the back seat and cut down on $41.2 million for the Steelers to pursue free agents. Big Ben would also tell the The Athletic that he was willing to do whatever he could to help the team. With this being the final year before Roethlisberger retires, he knows its now or never for himself and the Steelers.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to compete for a Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL Season Ben needs to take a pay cut. With Roethlisberger being okay with the pay cut the Steelers need to jump on it quickly. Ben Roethlisberger knows that his time is running out but wants to play one final year.

He feels that he still has a lot to bring to the table for the Steelers. Pittsburgh knows that they need to add some key pieces in order for them to compete for a Super Bowl. With the free agency group being wide receiver heavy, the cut in pay could land one of the big named receivers in the 2021 Free Agency group.

Ben Roethlisberger's agent says QB plans to meet with Steelers president Art Rooney II, HC Mike Tomlin after SBLV to discuss roster planshttps://t.co/NNoHuE5Cdh pic.twitter.com/WnVmWbzNjR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 28, 2021

Lets shift gears and look at what the Steelers will do after Ben Roethlisberger retires. Also, how Big Ben can not only help the team with their salary cap but with their future quarterback.

NFL Rumors: What's next for the Pittsburgh Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger

Former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins

With the Pittsburgh Steelers signing former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins it would make one think he is the next guy up for the Steelers. In Ben Roethlisberger's final year in 2021. We could see Haskins be more of a student for the Steelers.

Bill Cowher says Ben Roethlisberger needs to absolutely play in 2021. #Steelers https://t.co/37fG8ntzV4 pic.twitter.com/pfDlLQzhsV — Blitzburgh ✨ (@RenegadeBlitz) January 28, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger said he would do anything for the team and helping Dwayne Haskins learn how to be an NFL quarterback would be most helpful. Haskins has the ability to be a good NFL quarterback, he just needs guidance. Roethlisberger has had his troubles off the field during his career.

Dwayne Haskins has also had off the field issues that led to him being released by Washington in 2020. Both Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger taking Haskins under their wing is the best thing that could've happened to the young quarterback. Don't be surprised if the relationship between Roethlisberger and Haskins is like a teacher and student relationship.