NFL Rumors: Trey Lance struggling in training camp after losing QB2 role to Sam Darnold

Trey Lance's situation with the San Francisco 49ers seems to get darker by each training camp day, with the quarterback rumored to become an afterthought for the franchise. Brock Purdy's emergence and the signing of Sam Darnold in free agency made things even more difficult for him.

Lance, a former No. 3 pick for whom the 49ers traded a lot of resources to move up in the draft and acquire him, lost his starter job earlier in the 2022 season due to a serious injury that ended his season in Week 2.

Once the seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy took over, he led the team to an improbable sequence of wins that only stopped in the NFC Championship Game, when he also got hurt and needed elbow surgery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Purdy now fully healthy again and Darnold impressing during OTAs and the mandatory minicamps, Lance is reportedly struggling during practices and jeopardizing his chances of taking the starter job back. He has apparently earned the least amount of reps on Friday and his situation isn't looking good.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Lance only received 4 pass attempts, fewest among Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.



Out of those 4 attempts, he only completed 1 passes, and two of his three incompletions were "gimmes."… pic.twitter.com/RgBm9BkI3X Update: #49ers QB Trey Lance has "Really struggled" at practice Friday, per @LombardiHimselfLance only received 4 pass attempts, fewest among Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.Out of those 4 attempts, he only completed 1 passes, and two of his three incompletions were "gimmes."… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Should the 49ers give up on Trey Lance?

The franchise has made it clear that there are no trade intentions.

Growing pains were expected to follow him into 2022, his first full season as a starter, as no one here expected him to play like Patrick Mahomes in 2018. The problem is that his injury not only hampered his development and his progress but it also opened the door for Purdy to take over.

The surgery itself was a huge problem, as it required two surgeries, raising questions about his durability.

Even though he's healthy, it's unclear how Purdy will come back from his own injury, and any trade now would involve a massive devaluation of the quarterback after the team gave up so much to acquire him. Furthermore, this is the season in which the real tests will be made.

The 49ers retained the core that made the NFC Championship Game last season, which will likely provide excellent support for him to grow and produce. Lance's "now or never" season comes in a good situation that doesn't put all the weight on his shoulders.

It will be interesting to see how this situation evolves as the season progresses.