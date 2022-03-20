NFL Rumors: Two teams emerge as dark-horse contenders for Tyrann Mathieu

The Kansas City Chiefs released Tyrann Mathieu after the 2021-2022 NFL season and there are now hints as to his next destination.

According to NFL analyst Evan Massey, the two teams that are reportedly near the top of the list to acquire the services of Mathieu are the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears.

The Colts are perennial contenders in the AFC but will need to improve their defensive performance if they expect to reach the playoffs and make some noise.

Justin Blackmon, one of their starting safeties, tore his achilles tendon last October. Khari Willis, (the other safety for the team), is currently playing in the final season of his rookie contract.

In 2021, the Chicago Bears ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in points allowed per game. The team failed to provide a stable defense capable of getting the football back for rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the offense.

The Bears are also looking for leadership after losing star edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. By signing Mathieu, he could pair with returning star safety Eddie Jackson to create a formidable duo in the middle of the secondary.

Mathieu's impact is widely recognized throughout the NFL. His presence would be formidable with a Bears defense that still has edge rusher Robert Quinn (18.5 sacks last season) and Jackson.

Where did things go wrong between Tyrann Mathieu and the Kansas City Chiefs?

The relationship between safety Tyrann Mathieu and the Kansas City Chiefs began with a bang as the talented defensive stalwart joined the team in 2019.

The season prior to that, he was a member of the Houston Texans and finished with 89 tackles, two interceptions, eight defended passes and three sacks.

After winning Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers, things began to sour a bit. The safety made negative comments about the fan base being toxic after he received criticism online from fans.

The Chiefs, true to form, signed another Houston Texans safety in Justin Reid to (apparently) take Mathieu's place in the secondary. Reid was signed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract, which includes a guarantee of $20 million.

overthecap.com/player/justin-… Contract details for new #Chiefs S Justin Reid show a $4.5M cap charge this year which jumps to $12.7M in 2023 Contract details for new #Chiefs S Justin Reid show a $4.5M cap charge this year which jumps to $12.7M in 2023overthecap.com/player/justin-…

As the offseason creeps closer to the NFL Draft in April, the next stop for Tyrann Mathieu should soon be revealed.

