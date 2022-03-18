Tom Brady apologized to Tyrann Mathieu after heated Super Bowl LV exchange

Tom Brady is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tyrann Mathieu might be leaving the Kansas City Chiefs to sign elsewhere. The free-agent safety has his pick of teams, but if he wanted to sign with the Buccaneers, at least there would not be any ongoing feud between Mathieu and Brady.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, the apparent Super Bowl beef between the two players ended when Brady personally apologized to Mathieu via text message.

"I’m also told that any beef from Super Bowl LV between Tom Brady and Mathieu was quashed when Brady sent Mathieu an apology text. The two have a great friendship."

When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Brady had some words for Mathieu. In a deleted tweet, the Chiefs safety said that Brady “called me something I won’t repeat.”

Tyrann Mathieu might be Tom Brady’s newest teammate

Now that Super Bowl LV is in the rearview mirror and with Tyrann Mathieu’s current free agency status, nothing should stop the talented defender from joining forces with the newly unretired Brady. Mathieu recently posted a photo of himself and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles with the caption “Family Fun.”

The friendly connection with Bowles plus the buried hatchet with Brady provides enough fodder to speculate that the Buccaneers have their sights on Mathieu. Mathieu would undoubtedly strengthen an already strong Buccaneers defense. The LSU alum is a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler who helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl in the 2019/2020 season. Mathieu previously played for the Arizona Cardinals as well as the Houston Texans. In the 2021 NFL season, he had 76 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, one sack, and one defensive touchdown.

If the Chiefs decide not to offer Mathieu an extension, he will be a prime candidate to join a contender like the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers used three different safeties during the 2021 regular season, and their secondary took a big hit due to injuries. Adding someone of Mathieu’s talent would bolster a team looking to contend now, especially with Brady returning for at least one more season.

