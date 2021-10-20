NFL Rumors: Whitney Mercilus to the Chiefs? Team shares mutual interest

The Houston Texans released veteran defensive end Whitney Mercilus on Tuesday morning. Mercilus played 134 games with the Houston Texans organization, which puts him in the top three among the longest tenured players in team history.

Rumors of his release began making the rounds on Monday and the Texans officially announced the news on Tuesday morning. Mercilus was asked about his departure from the Texans while making an appearance at an already scheduled event.

Mercilus said it was a mutual decision from both sides and that he is excited about what is next for him in his NFL career.

Houston Texans General Manager Cal McNair said that it wasn't an easy decision and that he was appreciative of Mercilus' impact on the organization.

Which NFL team will sign the veteran defensive end?

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL Former Texans DE Whitney Mercilus on his release from AFC South franchise 'It was mutual. It's part of the business' Former Texans DE Whitney Mercilus on his release from AFC South franchise 'It was mutual. It's part of the business' https://t.co/8digHYbFMS

NFL Rumors: Could the Kansas City Chiefs sign Whitney Mercilus?

When Whitney Mercilus spoke to reporters after his release from the Houston Texans was made official, he noted that he would love to join a contending team.

He said it would be a "cherry at the top of his career."

At 31 and a ten-year NFL veteran, Mercilus is looking for an opportunity to win the Super Bowl that every player dreams of.

Apparently, a perennial contender is interested in signing the defensive end to improve their game on the defensive side of the ball.

Sports Talk 790's Aaron Wilson has reported that the Kansas City Chiefs and Whitney Mercilus have mutual interest in signing a deal.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL Kansas City Chiefs are among the NFL teams with strong mutual interest in veteran pass rusher Whitney Mercilus following his pending release from the Texans, according to league sources. Kansas City Chiefs are among the NFL teams with strong mutual interest in veteran pass rusher Whitney Mercilus following his pending release from the Texans, according to league sources.

Could Whitney Mercilus improve the Chiefs defenseive woes?

Although Mercilus has spent the majority of his career in a 3-4 defensive scheme, the Texans moved to a 4-3 scheme this season, which is what the Chiefs run in their defense as well.

The Chiefs are back at .500 after a win over the Washington Football Team this Sunday and have made two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl the last two seasons.

Kansas City definitely fits Mercilus' wish of joining a contender, because even if the record doesn't show it, the Chiefs are never really out of contention.

Also Read

The Kansas City Chiefs could definitely add another tough veteran to the defensive line as the AFC West continues to be competitive this season.

If Mercilus does sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, he will join former teammates Tyrann Mathieu, who he played in Houston with, and Jeff Allen, who he played college football with.

Edited by LeRon Haire