NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson might be the reason the Houston Texans haven't hired a new head coach

The Houston Texans are still searching for their next head coach. With the vacant positions around the NFL quickly filling up, the list of quality candidates continues to dwindle. Plus, the controversial situation with Deshaun Watson is also playing a factor on the Houston Texans' mission to find finding their coach for next season and beyond.

As a franchise, the Texans are slowly turning into a wild dumpster fire, and it does not look like there is enough manpower to put out the flames. Houston had a dramatic 2020 NFL season. The team traded away star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and veteran defensive end J.J. Watt publicly expressed his concerns with the franchise.

Watson has made it clear that he's unhappy with the Texans. In recent weeks, various reports have suggested that he wants to leave the team as soon as possible. These external factors are playing important roles in the Texans' ongoing coaching search.

The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Matt Eberflus, Leslie Frazier, David Culley and Eric Bieniemy for the position of Head Coach. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 19, 2021

The Texans need to find their next head coach sooner rather than later. With that being said, here's a deep dive into the Texans' failure to find a coach when many other NFL teams have already filled their vacancies.

The Houston Texans don't look like a desirable destination for potential head coaches

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

The Texans are dealing with an ugly clash with their star quarterback. Plus, the team will not have a pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. As a result, the Houston Texans do not have many positives to offer potential head coaches. Former coach Bill O'Brien arguably burned down the team's foundation before he was fired.

It's becoming increasingly difficult for the Texans to sweep up the ashes and rebuild the team. Watson was the bedrock of the franchise. But now that he could be on the way out, the Texans are potentially facing a major rebuild.

"[The situation between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans] is worse than what's being reported. It's worse than what can be said on television."



—@danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/vWjsNjNLJG — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 18, 2021

Likewise, Watt is unhappy in Houston, so the team might lose its two core players in the near future. The Texans look like a team that's about to utterly fall apart. But they can till minimize some of the damage.

The Texans need to do everything they can to fix their relationship with Watson. He should have an influential role in the search for the team's next head coach. This team also needs to repair its relationship with Watt.

After the Texans’ latest loss today, J.J. Watt was asked how he and his team would be able to bounce back next week. His answer is required watching for many. pic.twitter.com/3uRRnvBC53 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

If the Texans fail to meet both of these goals, they need to trade both players in order to get more draft picks. That way, prospective head coaches will look more kindly on Houston as a potential destination. It's always hard to tear down the core of a team that has enjoyed some success. But the Texans are learning that they might not have a choice this time around.

Who will be the the Houston Texans' next head coach?

Mike Fisher of the Texans Daily has been following the Texans' search for a new coach since it began. The NFL changed the rule that prevented teams from requesting interviews with coordinators who were still involved in the NFL playoffs.

Someone is going to take the @HoustonTexans coaching job but there definitely are some things to work through. From The Aftermath @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/dBlTFvzYIH — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 18, 2021

While some of the top candidates are off the board, plenty of talented contenders are still available. Here's a look at some of the top coordinators that the Texans should target.

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett, offensive coordinator, New York Giants

Jason Garrett has a good fan base in Texas. He coached the Dallas Cowboys for several years, and he led the team to a few successful seasons. Garrett's time with the Cowboys was filled with plenty of controversy. But it's fair to argue that he admirably handled these obstacles.

Thank You, Jason Garrett pic.twitter.com/l5PxoZ0t2j — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 6, 2020

For the most part, Garrett has been ignored as a head coaching candidate this offseason. Garrett interviewed for the Chargers' open spot, but he did not get the job. Plus, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that his future with the Giants is uncertain.

Hiring Jason Garrett would bring renowned coach back to Houston. The Texans desperately need to hire a coach that the players respect if they hope to deescalate this contentious situation.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

If the Houston Texans want Deshaun Watson to stay with the team, they need to make a hard push to reach an agreement with Bieniemy. Watson has wanted the team to hire Bieniemy since day one. By giving the quarterback the coach he wants, the Texans could alleviate some of the strain on his relationship with the team.

Ultimately, Watson's feeling that he has been ignored throughout the offseason has put the Texans in this undesirable situation. But the Texans could salvage their bond with Watson by signing Bieniemy.

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis

Marvin Lewis, former head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals

Marvin Lewis won many football games in Cincinnati, and he would bring a veteran presence to the Texans. Lewis led the Cincinnati Bengals to seven winning seasons in his 16 years with the team. Even though he did not win a playoff game in Cincinnati, his track record speaks for itself.

Former #Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is expected to interview with the #Texans for their vacant head coaching job, per @MikeGarafolo and me. Lewis is currently on the coaching staff at Arizona State and will draw interest from other NFL teams, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2020

Lewis could also bring a seasoned staff with him to Houston. He could succeed whether Watson stays with the Texans or not. Lewis has plenty of experience, so he should be atop the Texans' list.