NFL Rumors: Will Houston Texans trade WR Brandin Cooks next?

The Houston Texans, entering the 2021 NFL season, were already dealt a poor hand with Deshaun Watson's trade request and legal troubles.

The Texans seem to be selling off their roster for draft capital, starting with Edge Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick. CB Bradley Roby was recently traded to the New Orleans Saints. the details of the deal are unknown, but the Houston Texans will get at least a mid-round pick.

QB Deshaun Watson is still technically on the trade block, with an asking price that would bring a bounty for the Houston Texans to start a rebuild with. Are there any other players up for sale?

There have been rumors of David Johnson being shipped to a team like the Baltimore Ravens. But the team went a different way with Le'Veon Bell. Another potential player to be on the trade block could be WR Brandin Cooks.

The 27-year-old WR had four straight 1,000-yard seasons before having a down-year with the LA Rams in 2019 that sent him packing to the Houston Texans. He had 1,150 yards and six TDs last season with Deshaun Waston.

When you look at the depth chart for the Houston Texans, you would think that Brandin Cooks is needed. With the recent addition of Danny Amendola, there are now six WRs on the depth chart, but Cooks is the best option. Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller and rookie Nico Collins could be solid contributors for Tyrod Taylor, but Brandin Cooks will be the WR1.

Which NFL teams may want Bradin Cooks?

It's still early in the season, and there will unlikely be any trade rumors surrounding Bradin Cooks just yet. But if he starts off the season with a hot hand, there is bound to be a team with an injury at WR that could make an offer.

The Houston Texans would be smart to listen to the offer. The team needs to plan for the worst-case scenario where Deshaun Watson will never take a snap for them again, and they'll need to start a complete rebuild. The offense is filled with aging veterans at the skill positions, and the defense lacks any real star power to pose a threat to opponent teams.

While Cooks might be the best receiver at the moment, the Houston Texans will have much bigger needs come next offseason. They could use the draft picks and cap space. But if Cooks has an All-Pro-type campaign, the Texans should rethink him into their plans for the future.

