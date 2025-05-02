NFL's highest-paid players by position in 2025 feat. Saquon Barkley

We've seen some blockbuster contracts that players have signed this NFL offseason. Some deals have also led to certain stars becoming the highest-paid players in their respective positions.
On that note, here's a look at the best-paid players in the NFL in 2025, based on the average annual value (AAV) of their contract, according to Spotrac.
NFL's highest-paid player in each position in 2025
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Quarterback: Dak Prescott
Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys in September 2024. The QB is the highest-paid player in the NFL, earning $60 million on average annual value.
Running Back: Saquon Barkley
Barkley inked a two-year, $41.2 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2025. He is the highest-paid RB in the league, earning $20.6 million on AAV.
Wide Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase
Chase penned a four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. The WR earns a reported $40.25 million on AAV.
Tight End: George Kittle
Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers this past week. The deal made him the highest-paid TE in the NFL with a $19.1 million AAV.
Offensive Tackle: Tristan Wirfs
Wirfs inked a five-year, $140.6 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August 2024. The offensive tackle earns a reported $28.12 million on AAV.
Offensive Guard: Trey Smith
Smith agreed to a one-year, $23,402,000 deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on the franchise tag for the 2025 season. He is the highest-paid guard in the league.
Offensive Center: Creed Humphrey
Humphrey signed a four-year contract extension worth $72 million with the Chiefs in August 2024. The center earns $18 million on AAV.
Defensive End: Myles Garrett
Garrett inked a four-year, $160 million extension with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. The DE is tied down to the franchise through the 2030 season, and he earns $40 million on AAV.
Defensive Tackle: Chris Jones
Jones penned a five-year, $158.75 million contract with the Chiefs in March 2024. The DT makes $31.75 million in AAV.
Outside Linebacker: Josh Hines-Allen
Hines-Allen signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in April 2024. The OLB earns $28.25 million on AAV.
Inside Linebacker: Roquan Smith
Smith inked a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens in January 2023. The deal made him the highest-paid ILB with $20 million in AAV.
Cornerback: Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley Jr. penned a three-year, $90 million deal with the Houston Texans this offseason. The cornerback earns a whopping $30 million on AAV.
Safety: Kerby Joseph
Joseph signed a four-year, $86 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions this offseason. The safety will earn $21.5 million in AAV.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.