NFL's highest-paid players by position in 2025 feat. Saquon Barkley

We've seen some blockbuster contracts that players have signed this NFL offseason. Some deals have also led to certain stars becoming the highest-paid players in their respective positions.

Ad

On that note, here's a look at the best-paid players in the NFL in 2025, based on the average annual value (AAV) of their contract, according to Spotrac.

NFL's highest-paid player in each position in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Quarterback: Dak Prescott

Ad

Trending

Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys in September 2024. The QB is the highest-paid player in the NFL, earning $60 million on average annual value.

Running Back: Saquon Barkley

Barkley inked a two-year, $41.2 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2025. He is the highest-paid RB in the league, earning $20.6 million on AAV.

Wide Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase

Chase penned a four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. The WR earns a reported $40.25 million on AAV.

Ad

Tight End: George Kittle

Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers this past week. The deal made him the highest-paid TE in the NFL with a $19.1 million AAV.

Offensive Tackle: Tristan Wirfs

Wirfs inked a five-year, $140.6 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August 2024. The offensive tackle earns a reported $28.12 million on AAV.

Offensive Guard: Trey Smith

Smith agreed to a one-year, $23,402,000 deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on the franchise tag for the 2025 season. He is the highest-paid guard in the league.

Ad

Offensive Center: Creed Humphrey

Humphrey signed a four-year contract extension worth $72 million with the Chiefs in August 2024. The center earns $18 million on AAV.

Defensive End: Myles Garrett

Garrett inked a four-year, $160 million extension with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. The DE is tied down to the franchise through the 2030 season, and he earns $40 million on AAV.

Defensive Tackle: Chris Jones

Jones penned a five-year, $158.75 million contract with the Chiefs in March 2024. The DT makes $31.75 million in AAV.

Ad

Outside Linebacker: Josh Hines-Allen

Hines-Allen signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in April 2024. The OLB earns $28.25 million on AAV.

Inside Linebacker: Roquan Smith

Smith inked a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens in January 2023. The deal made him the highest-paid ILB with $20 million in AAV.

Cornerback: Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley Jr. penned a three-year, $90 million deal with the Houston Texans this offseason. The cornerback earns a whopping $30 million on AAV.

Ad

Safety: Kerby Joseph

Joseph signed a four-year, $86 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions this offseason. The safety will earn $21.5 million in AAV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.