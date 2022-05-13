NFL Schedule 2022: Which team has the easiest schedule in this season?

The NFL season schedule has just dropped and while there will not be a football thrown for a few more months, teams will start assessing their opponents.

For some, there are going to be some seriously tough games in 2022, while for others, the schedule is a little easier.

The strength of the schedule is an easy one to work out.

It is based on the team's opponents' records from the season prior. So out of the 32 NFL teams, who has the easiest schedule?

Well, oddly enough, it is a tie.

Washington and Dallas Cowboys (.462) have easiest schedule

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

Both Dallas and Washington have the easiest runs in the league. The cumulative win-loss record from the 2021 season of the teams they will face this year is under .500.

For Dallas, it does look easy on paper, but they will face a fair few teams that have serious Super Bowl credentials. Mike McCarthy's men will open the season against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

They will battle Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at home and travel on the road to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, and Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. They will also face Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans later in the season.

Not to mention two tough divisional games against the improving Philadelphia Eagles. There will also be a tough match-up against the Indianapolis Colts for good measure as well.

So yes, based on last season's record of teams they will be facing, Dallas has a reletively easy run in 2022. But there are still a fair few games that are going to cause Prescott and co. serious problems.

The Washington Commanders also have a rather easy run, on paper anyway. They play the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at home and are away to the Cincinnati Bears, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers.

They also face a brutal run towards the end of the regular season. They will play teams that many think will be playoff teams in the 49ers, Cleveland Browns and the Cowboys. Luckily for Washington, two of those three games are at home.

So while the Commanders' schedule is deemed one of the easiest on paper, it still looks formidable.

Just how both Dallas and Washington will fare with two of the easiest paths in 2022 remains to be seen, but the NFL has given them a helping hand with a far less challenging run of games in 2022.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar