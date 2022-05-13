NFL Schedule 2022: Which team has the toughest schedule this season?

Well, it is now official. The 2022 NFL schedule has dropped and all 32 teams know who they will play and where and when. Some teams will face a tough stretch of games in 2022, while others will have it slightly easier.

The strength of the schedule largely determines how a team's season will pan out.

A team's schedule strength is determined by the previous year's win-loss record of the franchises they are playing against in the upcoming campaign.

Based on that formula, which team has the toughest schedule in 2022?

L.A. Rams have toughest schedule in 2022 (.567)

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The reigning Super Bowl champions have the hardest run of games in 2022, facing several teams that have Super Bowl ambitions. The Rams will open their campaign with a mouth-watering clash against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in what promises one of the games of the year.

The Rams also face several other contenders during the 2022 season. They will face the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys and Raiders at home.

They'll also be on the road against the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Rams bringing back the majority of their roster that won the Super Bowl last season, aside from Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. (at this stage), they will be the favorites in each game they play more often than not in 2022.

They have added wide receiver Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears and former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Given the state of their division, the Rams are expected to win it again, although they will face stiff competition from Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals as well as the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams have a stellar roster and have a good chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but their efforts to go back-to-back will depend on how they fare on the road.

The results of their tough match-ups away from the Sofi Stadium will shape their championship aspirations. But with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp leading the way, the reigning Super Bowl champions will like their chances of a repeat.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar