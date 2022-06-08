NFL Pre-season Games 2022: TV Schedule, channels, and time 

With less than two months until the start of the NFL pre-season, the NFL announced the pre-season primetime schedule. This morning, on Tuesday, June 7, the NFL released the primtime schedule for the pre-season games, as well as the rest of the pre-season schedule. This will be just the second pre-season where teams will be playing three games, instead of the traditional four, as the NFL shortened the pre-season last year going forward.

The pre-season will begin on August 4, when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Las Vegas Raiders in Canton for the Hall-of-Fame game. Five other preseason games will be broadcast on national television later this summer, featuring the Bears, Seahawks, Ravens, Cardinals, Falcons, Jets, 49ers, Texans, Lions and Steelers.

The pre-season will end on August 28, nearly three and a half weeks after the first game.

Each week during the preseason, several games will be carried on national television, with NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS and Amazon Prime each carrying national broadcasts. Local networks like CBS and Fox will have the rest of the games televised. Fans can also watch each pre-season game on NFL Pass.

Here is the schedule for the primtime pre-season games beginning with the Jagaurs and Raiders.

NFL Schedule 2022: Primtetime pre-season games

Pre-season week one: Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raider HOF game

When: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

Channels: NBC

Pre-season week two: Bears-Seahawks, Ravens-Cardinals, Falcons-Jets

Bears - Seahawks

When: Thursday, August 16, 2022 8:00 PM EDT

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington,

Channels: ESPN

Ravens - Cardinals

When: Sunday, August 21, 2022 8:00 PM EDT

Where: State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona

Channels: Fox

Falcons - Jets

When:Monday, August 22, 2022 8:00PM EDT

Where: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Channels: ESPN

Pre-season week three: 49ers-Texans, Lions-Steelers

49ers - Texans

When: Thursday, August, 25, 2022 8:15 PM EDT

Where: NRG Stadium Houston, Texas

Channels: Amazon Prime Video

Lions - Steelers

When: Thursday, August 25, 2022 4:30 PM EdT

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Channels: CBS

The NFL regular season will begin on September 8th

Los Angeles Rams v Buffalo Bills

The regular season will begin nearly two weeks after the pre-season concludes. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills to kick off the season.

Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL



Home opener announcements, full schedule release + more. Buckle up.Home opener announcements, full schedule release + more. Buckle up. 👀Home opener announcements, full schedule release + more. ⤵️

The NFL season will last until February 12, 2023, as the Super Bowl will be played on that date in Glendale, Arizona.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far