NFL Pre-season Games 2022: TV Schedule, channels, and time 

With less than two months until the start of the NFL pre-season, the NFL announced the pre-season primetime schedule. This morning, on Tuesday, June 7, the NFL released the primtime schedule for the pre-season games, as well as the rest of the pre-season schedule. This will be just the second pre-season where teams will be playing three games, instead of the traditional four, as the NFL shortened the pre-season last year going forward.
The pre-season will begin on August 4, when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Las Vegas Raiders in Canton for the Hall-of-Fame game. Five other preseason games will be broadcast on national television later this summer, featuring the Bears, Seahawks, Ravens, Cardinals, Falcons, Jets, 49ers, Texans, Lions and Steelers.
The pre-season will end on August 28, nearly three and a half weeks after the first game.
Each week during the preseason, several games will be carried on national television, with NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS and Amazon Prime each carrying national broadcasts. Local networks like CBS and Fox will have the rest of the games televised. Fans can also watch each pre-season game on NFL Pass.
Here is the schedule for the primtime pre-season games beginning with the Jagaurs and Raiders.
NFL Schedule 2022: Primtetime pre-season games
Pre-season week one: Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raider HOF game
When: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT
Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio
Channels: NBC
Pre-season week two: Bears-Seahawks, Ravens-Cardinals, Falcons-Jets
Bears - Seahawks
When: Thursday, August 16, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington,
Channels: ESPN
Ravens - Cardinals
When: Sunday, August 21, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
Where: State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona
Channels: Fox
Falcons - Jets
When:Monday, August 22, 2022 8:00PM EDT
Where: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Channels: ESPN
Pre-season week three: 49ers-Texans, Lions-Steelers
49ers - Texans
When: Thursday, August, 25, 2022 8:15 PM EDT
Where: NRG Stadium Houston, Texas
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
Lions - Steelers
When: Thursday, August 25, 2022 4:30 PM EdT
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Channels: CBS
The NFL regular season will begin on September 8th
The regular season will begin nearly two weeks after the pre-season concludes. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills to kick off the season.
The NFL season will last until February 12, 2023, as the Super Bowl will be played on that date in Glendale, Arizona.