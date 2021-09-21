Week 3 NFL Schedule: 5 must-watch games, including Bucs vs Rams

Week 3 of NFL action is fast approaching, with Thursday Night Football kicking off in just two days. Over the past two weeks of action, there have been some interesting developments regarding undefeated teams and the rise of dark horse playoff contenders.

With the NFC turning into a more competitive conference, the battle for NFC supremacy will take center stage with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Los Angeles Rams. Here's a look at five must-watch games in Week 3.

Week 3 contests to keep an eye on

#1 Carolina Panthers vs Houston Texans

There has been no shortage of excitement for primetime games this season. Each Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night game has ended with fireworks. Four of the six primetime contests have ended with the score determined by three points or less.

That should be the case with the upcoming Week 3 Thursday night game between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

According to @EliasSports, Sam Darnold threw for 216 yards in the 1st half after throwing for 234 in the 1st half last week against the Jets. Darnold is the first Panthers QB to throw for 200 yards in the 1st half in consecutive games.



The Panthers have been one of the most surprising teams through two weeks of action. Most expected Sam Darnold to flounder after being traded by the New York Jets. Quite the opposite; a change of scenery has seemingly revived his career. Darnold is currently a top-15 quarterback.

The Texans were meant to look like a mess after the drama between the team and Deshaun Watson. The Texans, though, came out all guns blazing against a soft Jacksonville Jaguars team. Since then, they have fallen to a 1-1 record after taking on the more formidable Cleveland Browns and Tyrod Taylor is now dealing with an injury.

All things considered, this Week 3 Thursday night game should live up to lofty expectations.

#2 Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

At first glance, it wouldn't appear that the Cincinnati Bengals would have much of a chance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have surprised a lot of people. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have proven to be quite a tough team.

The Bengals beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and barely lost to the tough Chicago Bears in Week 2. The Steelers similarly beat out a tough Buffalo Bills side in Week 1 but lost their footing against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Divisional games are always tough matchups and one of these teams will leave the day with a 2-1 record. If the Cleveland Browns are beaten by the Bears, one of these teams will be top dog in the AFC North after Week 3.

#3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams

This Week 3 game could very well decide which NFC team is going to run away with first place. This could also be a look at the NFC championship game that lies ahead.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams are 2-0 and have outplayed their opponents in both weeks. Both the Bucs and Rams boast top quarterbacks and offenses coupled with high-level defenses.

The Rams will have the advantage of playing at their home stadium in Week 3, but Tom Brady and company will do everything in their power to spoil the Rams' undefeated record. Expect competitiveness and physical toughness in this showdown.

#4 Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 3 will see the Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers in what should be one of the most interesting matchups during primetime.

The Packers have seemingly rebounded after getting thrased by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The 49ers, meanwhile, will look to take out the Packers and keep an undefeated record of 3-0 as they attempt to battle the Rams for first place.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Packers dominate the Lions, 35-17



Rodgers - 22/27, 255 YDS, 4 TD

The game will also determine if the Packers will be in trouble this season, or if they just had a rocky start to their long season. Should the Packers fall to 1-2 after Week 3, there could be trouble brewing for their season.

#5 Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Another divisional matchup that will electrify Monday night as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to take on their divisional rival Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are 1-1 and are looking to solidify their first-place status within the NFC East.

The Cowboys nearly beat out the Super Bowl champion Bucs in Week 1 and the Eagles kept the pace with the dominant 49ers in Week 2.

The Washington Football Team could add some deeper competition, but the Cowboys and Eagles will look to battle it out for the rightful divisional leader in Week 3.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha