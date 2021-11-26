×
Create
Notifications

Who won the NFL game last night? Full list of results and scores from Thanksgiving games

Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys
Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys
Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 26, 2021 11:04 PM IST
News

Missed any Thanksgiving Day games? Don't worry.

We've got you covered with the final scores and the best players from every one of the three Thursday games.

Once again, there was an upset to start Week 12, a common theme during this NFL season. We had overtime games, star players shining in primetime and, obviously, lots of food to appreciate while the NFL was present in our homes all day.

Who won the NFL games last night? Scores and results from all Thanksgiving games

Chicago Bears over the Detroit Lions 16-14

Even with a close scoreline, it's difficult for us to convince you that this was an interesting game. Both offenses had trouble moving the ball downfield, and while the Bears were more effective and won the game, there was still inconsistency throughout the game.

None of these teams will make the playoffs anyway, but this was the Lions' best chance to avoid a 0-16-1 record. They'll have to produce a major upset now for this season not to end winless.

Chicago Bears' top performers:

  • QB: Andy Dalton (24/39, 317 yards, TD, INT)
  • RB: David Montgomery (17 carries, 46 yards)
  • WR: Darnell Mooney (5 catches, 123 yards)

Las Vegas Raiders over the Dallas Cowboys 36-33

Thanksgiving is a day of thanks and giving, so the referees gave fans a flagfest. No fewer than 28 penalties were assigned over the course of this game, 14 for each side, but at least this was a really good game aside from officiating.

The #Cowboys have 62 more penalty yards than the #Raiders right now.

The Raiders bounced back from what was a dysmal performance against the Bengals on Sunday, and kept their playoff hopes alive in Dallas. This game was decided in overtime.

Las Vegas Raiders' top performers:

  • QB: Derek Carr (24/39, 373 yards, TD)
  • RB: Josh Jacobs (22 carries, 87 yards, TD)
  • WR: Hunter Renfrow (8 catches, 134 yards)

Buffalo Bills over the New Orleans Saints 31-6

The final game of the day had Josh Allen and Trevor Siemian going against each other in a matchup of two quarterbacks trying to lead their teams into the playoffs. Allen made some questionable decisions with the ball, a recurring theme in 2021, but he was able to drive his team down the field many times.

College teammates always got your back 🤣@JoshAllenQB | @carlgranderson7 https://t.co/EhsOuY3W5Q

For the Saints, well, their playoff chances are in danger with Trevor Siemian under center starting games. If Taysom Hill is healthy, he may need to start as soon as possible.

Buffalo Bills' top performers:

ALSO READArticle Continues below

  • QB: Josh Allen (23/28, 260 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • RB: Devin Singletary (15 carries, 44 yards)
  • WR: Stefon Diggs (7 catches, 74 yards, TD)

Edited by LeRon Haire
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी