Who won the NFL game last night? Full list of results and scores from Thanksgiving games

Missed any Thanksgiving Day games? Don't worry.

We've got you covered with the final scores and the best players from every one of the three Thursday games.

Once again, there was an upset to start Week 12, a common theme during this NFL season. We had overtime games, star players shining in primetime and, obviously, lots of food to appreciate while the NFL was present in our homes all day.

Who won the NFL games last night? Scores and results from all Thanksgiving games

Chicago Bears over the Detroit Lions 16-14

Even with a close scoreline, it's difficult for us to convince you that this was an interesting game. Both offenses had trouble moving the ball downfield, and while the Bears were more effective and won the game, there was still inconsistency throughout the game.

None of these teams will make the playoffs anyway, but this was the Lions' best chance to avoid a 0-16-1 record. They'll have to produce a major upset now for this season not to end winless.

Chicago Bears' top performers:

QB: Andy Dalton (24/39, 317 yards, TD, INT)

Andy Dalton (24/39, 317 yards, TD, INT) RB: David Montgomery (17 carries, 46 yards)

David Montgomery (17 carries, 46 yards) WR: Darnell Mooney (5 catches, 123 yards)

Las Vegas Raiders over the Dallas Cowboys 36-33

Thanksgiving is a day of thanks and giving, so the referees gave fans a flagfest. No fewer than 28 penalties were assigned over the course of this game, 14 for each side, but at least this was a really good game aside from officiating.

The Raiders bounced back from what was a dysmal performance against the Bengals on Sunday, and kept their playoff hopes alive in Dallas. This game was decided in overtime.

Las Vegas Raiders' top performers:

QB: Derek Carr (24/39, 373 yards, TD)

Derek Carr (24/39, 373 yards, TD) RB: Josh Jacobs (22 carries, 87 yards, TD)

Josh Jacobs (22 carries, 87 yards, TD) WR: Hunter Renfrow (8 catches, 134 yards)

Buffalo Bills over the New Orleans Saints 31-6

The final game of the day had Josh Allen and Trevor Siemian going against each other in a matchup of two quarterbacks trying to lead their teams into the playoffs. Allen made some questionable decisions with the ball, a recurring theme in 2021, but he was able to drive his team down the field many times.

For the Saints, well, their playoff chances are in danger with Trevor Siemian under center starting games. If Taysom Hill is healthy, he may need to start as soon as possible.

Buffalo Bills' top performers:

QB: Josh Allen (23/28, 260 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)

Josh Allen (23/28, 260 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) RB: Devin Singletary (15 carries, 44 yards)

Devin Singletary (15 carries, 44 yards) WR: Stefon Diggs (7 catches, 74 yards, TD)

Edited by LeRon Haire