NFL Scouting Combine: 3 potential cities that can host the mega event in 2023

Indianapolis has hosted the NFL Scouting Combine every year since 1987. The NFL holds the event in Indianapolis because it is a central location for all 32 NFL teams. The NFL Scouting Combine will once again be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2022 but will move to a new location in 2023.

NFL Senior Writer Lindsay Jones explained why the NFL is moving the combine from Indianapolis:

"Keeping the combine in Indianapolis limits the NFL's ability to grow it further and turn it into a massive money-making event. There are bigger media markets, fancier stadiums, flashier stages, and warmer weather."

The question now is, where will the NFL host the event to draw in more money? Here are three locations that make the most sense for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

What are the top three locations for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

#1 - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium is currently home to both the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams. It's a breathtaking stadium that will bring in a massive crowd. Lindsay Jones of the NFL thinks that SoFi Stadium is the perfect choice for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Official Super Bowl LVI ticket, hospitality & experience packages are now on sale! 🤩



Join us in LA at SoFi Stadium 🏟️ for an experience that will create memories to last a lifetime - Don’t just be there, be #OnLocation. https://t.co/beYVMqE4mn#superbowl #nfl pic.twitter.com/zIQsRUvLm7 — On Location (@onlocationexp) June 22, 2021

Jones told The Athletic that Los Angeles is the perfect location because broadcasts for the event can be held in NFL media studios.

SoFi Stadium will host many significant sporting events in the next couple of years. They're scheduled to host the Super Bowl in 2022, the College Football National Championship in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.

#2 - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium is one of the best locations to host the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Las Vegas is an excellent location for any event. The city alone brings in excitement and many outside activities that will bring NFL fans to the event.

Allegiant Stadium has many sporting events planned over the next year. The 2021 Pac-12 football championship game, 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, 2022 NFL draft and WWE SummerSlam.

The 2022 #NFLDraft will be held in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/DmbSTZVCqg — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2020

If the NFL is looking to make money from the NFL Scouting Combine, Las Vegas has to be considered as a potential host.

#3 AT&T Stadium, Dallas

AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium is the Dallas Cowboys' home and is also known as "Jerry World". It has hosted some significant sporting events.

The NFL is looking to make the NFL Scouting Combine a money-making event. Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones' ability to generate an income makes AT&T Stadium a great location site.

The Cowboys have one of the biggest fan bases in America. Texas is also a massive football state and would bring in a great audience. It would also bring comfort to the athletes performing, as AT&T Stadium already hosts many college football events.

Edited by jay.loke710