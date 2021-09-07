NFL Season preview: 3 Reasons why the Giants will miss the playoffs

It's a big season for the New York Giants in the Big Apple. After several seasons of disappointing results, the franchise has big expectations heading into the 2021 NFL season. Unfortunately for Giants fans, 2021 will not be their year.

After a busy offseason bringing in multiple free agents, general manager Dave Gettelman’s squad will not live up to expectations this season.

The NFC East is far stronger than it was last season and the New York Giants will quickly discover they do not have the players to compete for a postseason berth this campaign.

Why the New York Giants won't make the playoffs

Here are three reasons why the Giants will fail once again to make the NFL playoffs.

#1 - Daniel Jones

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones enters his third year in the NFL under plenty of pressure.

The 24-year-old had an impressive rookie campaign in 2019 but regressed last season and there are serious questions about his ability to be a starting QB in the league.

Jones has new wide receivers to throw to, but he will again struggle with his accuracy this season.

The Giants do not have a ready-made replacement for Jones, so his struggles will lead them to a .500 record and another year without playoff football in New York.

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley tore his ACL last season in Week 2. He has spent the offseason working hard on his fitness, but after such a serious injury it takes time to reach 100 percent.

Barkley may be available in Week 1 for the Giants, but he will not be the same player he was when he entered the league in 2018.

The lack of a running game will hamper the Giants' playoff chances this season with Barkley failing to live up to his previous performances.

#3 - Joe Judge

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge faces a ton of pressure this season. It's his second year in charge, but while the team will improve, they won't make the NFL playoffs.

The former Patriots special teams coach will once again struggle to lead the Giants to on-field success. Giants fans will not be content with another average season which could spell trouble for the coach.

Judge could find himself on the hot seat after his new-look team fails to make the postseason.

