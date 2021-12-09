Who is the only NFL player to have won Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award twice?

The Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award is one that spans beyond just the NFL, NBA, and MLB. It encompasses athletes in all sports all over the world and is a prestigious honor.

Winning more than once is something that rarely happens.

Tiger Woods and LeBron James are two athletes to win at least twice, as James has won three times, and they will now be joined by an NFL star.

Which NFL star has won Sportsperson of the Year more than once?

Tom Brady has officially become the first NFL player to take home this award twice after being named the winner in 2021. He won for the first time back in 2005 when his legendary career was still getting off the ground.

Brady's accomplishment in 2021 was winning the Super Bowl during the most unique season in NFL history. Although he is well into his 40s, he led the Buccaneers to Super Bowl and MVP honors in the process.

Since 2000, Brady and six other NFL stars have taken home this award from Sports Illustrated. 2020 saw both Patrick Mahomes and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif win alongside three other athletes in an expanded pool of winners.

Brady won a Super Bowl at the age of 43 and it was not like he had to be dragged there by his team. He led the way all season long and had 10 touchdown passes in the postseason.

That came after throwing 40 touchdowns in the regular season.

Brady's second Sportsperson of the Year award puts him in elite company alongside Woods and James. The goal is to pick from a pool of all athletes, so it is unlikely Brady could win for a third time.

Brady winning again proves just how long he has been a dominant athlete. Back in 2005, he won his third Super Bowl and second Super Bowl MVP award.

He has won seven Super Bowls and was named MVP of the game five times. The NFL legend has also won three MVP awards in the regular season.

Mahomes stands out as perhaps one of the few current players who could possibly reach Brady with two Sportsperson of the Year awards after taking home his first in 2020.

As for Tampa Tom, he currently has his sights set on playing at SoFi Stadium in February for the Super Bowl.

