NFL star Richard Sherman on FleetWit, Harry Potter, trivia, hobbies & playing for the 49ers

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Exclusive 28 // 24 Jul 2018, 13:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (center), Jeopardy hero Ken Jennings (left) and the FleetWit team

A 4-time NFL Pro Bowler, cornerback Richard Sherman was a key part of the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII victory. Sherman has also held the distinction of leading the NFL in interceptions, and in turn he is often viewed as one of the league's top defensive players. Earlier this year, Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and the upcoming 2018 season will be Sherman's first NFL season away from Seattle.

Within the most recent off-season, Richard Sherman has been an ambassador for the trivia app known as FleetWit. An app with the tagline "it pays to be smart," FleetWit has given away more than $650,000 in winnings. Sherman reportedly won close to $10,000 on the app -- which can be redeemed via PayPal, used for additional in-game credits, or for gift cards -- while Jeopardy legend Ken Jennings has also been involved with FleetWit.

I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Richard Sherman about FleetWit, his upcoming season with the 49ers and how he likes to spend his off-time. More on the future NFL Hall Of Famer can be found online by following him on Twitter via @RSherman_25.

How did you first find out about FleetWit?

Richard Sherman: I was introduced to David Metz -- FleetWit's CEO -- by my business manager and I really loved the concept. When I started playing trivia on FleetWit I couldn't put my phone down. I love competing and learning and constantly testing my skills. FleetWit really helped feed my competitive side.

I read that you have earned nearly $8,000 playing FleetWit. What are some of your strongest areas or subjects when it comes to trivia?

Richard Sherman: I like to think I am pretty good at sports, NBA and NFL particularly. I also am pretty good in the movie category and I don't think I can be beat in Harry Potter trivia.

Have any of your 49ers teammates tried FleetWit?

Richard Sherman: No, not yet. I think those guys are afraid it may lead to some trash talking when they lose. I have played against a lot of fans who send challenges to me. It's a great way to engage with your fan base and to compete against friends like Bob Menery, who always has a way of letting me hear it when he beats me.

Is FleetWit the first tech start-up that you have been involved with as an ambassador?

Richard Sherman: It isn't the first, but it is certainly one of the companies I am most proud to be a part of. When assessing opportunities in the start-up sector the company concepts and ideas are very important, but the people behind the concepts and ideas are really what will determine the success of the company in the long run. I was really impressed with David and his team. It's exciting to be involved with high-quality individuals.

Is there a career accomplishment that you are proudest of?

Richard Sherman: Winning the Super Bowl certainly takes the cake. Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams are great personal accomplishments, but nothing compares to achieving your goals with your whole team and to overcome adversity to change the history of a franchise. Winning a Super Bowl is the goal that matters most year in and year out and winning one just makes you want to win more.

Upcoming NFL season aside, what is coming up for you?

Richard Sherman: Well, training camp is next week, so I have been really focusing on getting my body where it needs to be. I feel great physically and can't wait to get back on the field and compete with my teammates. When you're away from the game rehabbing like I was, it is really important to get your stamina back to game form. There is a fine line between being "in-shape" and being ready for Sundays.

When not busy with football, how do you like to spend your free time? Any surprising hobbies?

Richard Sherman: I really spend a lot of my time with my family. My wife and I have 2 young kids -- a 3-year old boy and 2-year old girl -- so they really keep our hands full. Aside from doing family stuff, I enjoy playing video games. It helps me feed my competitive appetite and allows me a little mental escape. As far as some surprising hobbies, I definitely have a love for anything involving Pokemon, Lord Of The Rings, Harry Potter, or Game Of Thrones.

What was the last concert you attended for fun?

Richard Sherman: I can't remember, it has been over a year since I last went to a concert. But if I had to go to one right now, it'd be Ed Sheeran. My wife and I are big fans.

Finally, Richard, any last words for the kids?

Richard Sherman: Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do. If I had listened to everyone that told me I would never achieve my dream of being an NFL player, I don't know where I'd be. Surround yourself with positive influences and set goals that align with your passions.