NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most receiving yards heading into Week 18?

As the NFL regular season winds down to its last week, NFL stats leaders in receiving yards are taking more concrete shape. At the end of the season, there are certain players who were expected to be here or hereabouts and certain players were never thought likely to be among NFL stats leaders in receiving yards.

If we look at the receiving yards of NFL stats leaders in that category, they're all over 1,300 yards. Previous week's leaders like Tyreek Hill have fallen off this NFL stats leaders list, while some others have dropped as well. Others have also consolidated their positions at the top. Here's a look at where our NFL stats leaders in receiving yards stand.

NFL Stats Leaders after Week 17: Receiving yards

#5 - Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers, 1,310 yards

Deebo Samuels has been a bright spot for the San Francisco 49ers this season, and one of the main reasons why the 49ers enter the last game against the Los Angeles Rams with their playoff destiny in their hands. Samuels comes into that game in great form, having recorded one touchdown against the Houston Texans in their last game.

In total, he has 1,310 yards in 15 games. During those 15 games he has been targeted for 115 times, 73 of which led in receptions. He has scored six touchdowns so far this season as well. But that's where he stands out, even among other NFL stats leaders in receiving yards. He has 719 yards after the catch, the highest among all NFL stats leaders in receiving yards this week.

#4 - Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, 1,429 yards

Ja'Marr Chase had an all-time performance for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs this week that sees him shoot up on this list of NFL stats leaders in receiving yards. He had 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns, and in the process set rookie records as well for the most receiving yards in a game and in total.

Adding it up, Ja'Marr Chase now has 1,429 yards in 16 games. During those 16 games he has been targeted for 124 times, 79 of which led in receptions. He has scored 13 touchdowns so far this season as well, the second highest on this list of NFL stats leaders in receiving yards.

