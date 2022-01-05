NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 18?

Coming into the final week of the season, the NFL stats leaders in sacks have not changed much from the final week in terms of ranking. In fact, most NFL stats leaders in sacks could not add to their tally in the preceding week, except the top two. In fact, the top two were the only ones who recorded at least one sack this week.

While there is scope for the leaderboard to shift in the final week, with the bottom three bunched together and not showing progress this week, the top two NFL stats leaders in sacks will probably hold their respective positions after the final week. Cast your eye on where they stand at the moment.

NFL Stats Leaders After Week 17: Sacks

#5 - Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals, 14 sacks

Cincinnati Bengals v Las Vegas Raiders

Trey Hendrickson was in red hot form coming into the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the most consistent among NFL stats leaders in sacks in that he had at least half a sack every single week. Unfortunately, that streak snapped as Trey Hendrickson could not record any sacks in the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He has 14 sacks in total this season for 97 yards and 12 total tackles for loss. He has also recorded 34 tackles in total, of which 21 are solo and 13 are assisted. While has not recorded any pass deflections or interceptions, he has forced three fumbles.

#4 (T3) - Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers, 15 sacks

Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa also could not register a single sack this week but retains his position on the list of NFL stats leaders in sacks. In fact, it was the second consecutive game where he could not register a single sack, drawing a blank against the Texans this week after failing to open his account against the Titans either the week before. He did, however, record one assisted tackle this week.

He has 15 sacks in total this season, for 118 yards and 19 total tackles for a loss. He has a solitary pass deflection but has recorded four forced fumbles so far this season. He has 38 solo tackles and nine assisted tackles for a total of 47 tackles. He will remain a crucial component next week in their final game against the Rams, which will determine their playoff destiny.

